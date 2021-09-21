Muggers kill young property dealer upon resistance on Karachi's University Road

Police, rescuers and onlookers at the crime scene on University Road on Monday.—PPI

KARACHI: Armed robbers shot dead a young man in front of his father when he put up resistance on main University Road in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Monday, police said.

They said that Umer Butt, 21, was killed near Al-Jadeed Super­market in the busy Mosamiyat area.

SSP-East Qamar Raza Jiskani said that three or four robbers riding two motorbikes snatched cash and mobile phone from the victim’s father, who was sitting on the passenger seat of their car.

When they tried to loot his son, he pulled out his pistol but could not fire and in the meantime the robbers shot him and rode away. He suffered critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

Victim shot in front of his father

The SSP said investigators were trying to obtain the CCTV footage from the area.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for completing medico-legal formalities.

The police said the victim was a property dealer and his father was a retired banker.

Suspected robber killed by accomplices

A man was brought dead to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Monday and police believed that he was one of the suspected robbers who stormed a KFC restaurant in North Nazimabad and suffered a bullet wound when his accomplices opened fire at the fast food outlet’s security guard.

Area SHO Ayazudin said that four armed robbers arrived at the restaurant in North Nazimabad’s Block-D, but the guard, Aslam Khan, 55, put up resistance. The robbers opened indiscriminate fire and fled after wounding the guard and snatching his repeater gun.

The guard suffered a bullet wound in the abdomen and was taken to the ASH where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

In the meantime, the area SHO said, the police received information that the body of a man, identified as Lal Mohammed, 28, was brought to the hospital from the same place. He also suffered bullet injuries in the abdomen.

The police said despite being shot, he went to his home and his father brought him to the hospital in a rickshaw but he died on the way to the health facility.

The SHO believed that the deceased was one of the robbers as he was shot at and wounded at a place just 20 yards away from the crime scene. Besides, he had a criminal record as he was earlier arrested by the Paposh Nagar police.

Shopkeeper gunned down in Korangi

A 36-year-old shopkeeper was gunned down in the Korangi area on Monday.

Awami Colony SHO Safdar Mashwani said that four armed men riding two motorbikes arrived at a shop near Allah Wali Masjid and fired at Juma Ahmed, who died on the spot.

He claimed that it was not a robbery-related incident as the suspects did not take away anything. The motive could not be ascertained till late in the night.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2021