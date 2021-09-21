Dawn Logo

Pakistan restricts operation of Kuwait airlines

Mohammad AsgharPublished September 21, 2021 - Updated September 21, 2021 09:00am
Pakistan has imposed restrictions on the flight operation of Kuwaiti-designated airlines from October 1. — Dawn/File
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has imposed restrictions on the flight operation of Kuwaiti-designated airlines from October 1.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has repeatedly requested the Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority to allow Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume its flights to and from Kuwait which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but to no avail.

Now the CAA has restricted the operation of one flight each of Kuwaiti-designated airlines.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have been operating flights since last month.

The CAA wrote to the director general of Civil Aviation Kuwait on Monday, saying: “While our national carrier has been vehemently pursuing operating flights to and from Kuwait, approval for the same has not been granted by Kuwaiti CAA.”

It said the Kuwaiti authorities may approve the requested flight operation of PIA to and from Kuwait, especially against the backdrop of the utmost facilitation that has been extended to Kuwaiti airlines despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in the absence of the solicited approval till date, the spirit of commercial reciprocity regarding commercial flight operations between the two states are to be reassessed, the CAA said.

It said pending any further non-approval of PIA flight operations to and from Kuwait in the spirit of commercial reciprocity, the CAA be constrained to initiate similar action for Kuwaiti designated airlines’ flight operations to and from Pakistan with effect from Oct 1 by restricting operation of one flight each of Kuwaiti designated airlines.

Comments (7)
Zak
Sep 21, 2021 09:07am
Minister, should fly there and resolve.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Baloch
Sep 21, 2021 09:26am
We have served so many free lunches.
Reply Recommend 0
Samrad khan
Sep 21, 2021 09:50am
Pakistan government should be avoid these kind of gusture tic for tat take you no were
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 21, 2021 09:53am
Excellent step. Our country comes first.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 21, 2021 09:56am
kuwait airways and PIA are same.
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Sep 21, 2021 09:58am
Rightly reciprocated
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 21, 2021 10:01am
Vow.This is new and unheard off.Relations on equality basis.
Reply Recommend 0

