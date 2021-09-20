Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 20, 2021

New Zealand to tour India in Nov for T20, Test series

ReutersPublished September 20, 2021 - Updated September 20, 2021 06:52pm
New Zealand's Kane Williamson talks to India's Virat Kohli after New Zealand beat India in a test match at Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand in February 2020. — Reuters/File
New Zealand's Kane Williamson talks to India's Virat Kohli after New Zealand beat India in a test match at Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand in February 2020. — Reuters/File

New Zealand will return to the subcontinent in November to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two test matches in India, two months after abandoning their tour of Pakistan over safety concerns.

The series against New Zealand will kick-start India's 2021-22 home season which includes four tests, three one-dayers and 14 Twenty20 Internationals, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

In a move that disappointed cricket analysts and enthusiasts, New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a security alert from their government.

India could not host the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Twenty20 World Cup because of the Covid-19 surge in the country this year.

Both tournaments have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, with Oman also hosting some T20 World Cup matches.

West Indies will arrive in India in February to play six limited-overs matches, followed by Sri Lanka who will face their hosts in two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

South Africa will tour India in June to play six Twenty20 matches.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
India First
Sep 20, 2021 06:57pm
Welcome to the safest and most friendly country in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 20, 2021 07:00pm
India is wasting a lot of taxpayer money on hate. It will all sink like it has so far. Wait and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Sep 20, 2021 07:09pm
Well there has to be a reward.. not a gentleman’s game anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Sep 20, 2021 07:11pm
This is called rubbing high-grade salt on the wounded hearts of the Pakistani cricket fans.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Sep 20, 2021 07:26pm
@Pak-UK, India is not part of five eyes group that gave alert to New zealand
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 20, 2021 07:30pm
@Brownman, Hardly. You don't know us Pakistanis. We refuse to become sad no matter what.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 20, 2021 08:03pm
Severe diplomatic ties with NZ .
Reply Recommend 0
Alwin James
Sep 20, 2021 08:08pm
@Fastrack, loving and respectful comment.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A decade of change & stagnation
Updated 20 Sep 2021

A decade of change & stagnation

Over a decade, three more women out of 100 aged between 19 and 39 have acquired college degrees, compared to only two more men.
All about life
Updated 20 Sep 2021

All about life

There is no shortage of issues on which the Single National Curriculum has stirred controversy.
‘Honourable men’
20 Sep 2021

‘Honourable men’

Is it ambition to support our athletes only after they bring us glory?
Concerns of proxy wars
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Concerns of proxy wars

A lobby in the US favours a plan for proxy warfare so that America can sustain its global influence.

Editorial

20 Sep 2021

Banking for women

AS the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. How far the new State Bank initiative —...
Off the red list
Updated 20 Sep 2021

Off the red list

There are aspects of coronavirus management, especially by developed nations towards those less so, that smack of discrimination.
20 Sep 2021

Exciting frontiers

HISTORY was made on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. It was not the launch of the first, or...
Talking to the Taliban
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Talking to the Taliban

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has announced that he has started a dialogue with the Taliban for the formation of a...
New Zealand’s departure
Updated 19 Sep 2021

New Zealand’s departure

THERE was chaos and despair when New Zealand decided to call off their tour of Pakistan barely minutes before the...
19 Sep 2021

Crucial polio campaign

THE national vaccination campaign that kicked off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday is being described by experts as...