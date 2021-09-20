Dawn Logo

Security forces kill TTP commander involved in murders of NGO workers, FWO engineers: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished September 20, 2021 - Updated September 20, 2021 01:02pm
In this file photo, Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard as people receive relief goods from the army in Bannu on July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard as people receive relief goods from the army in Bannu on July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File

A terrorist commander affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed during an operation conducted by security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Radio Pakistan reported, quoting the military's media wing on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the TTP commander — identified as Safiullah — was involved in the killings of four female representatives of an NGO and engineers belonging to the Frontier Works Organisation.

The slain terrorist was also involved in the planning and execution of improvised explosive device attacks targeting security forces, besides cases of extortion and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

Read more: Govt open to pardon for TTP members if they give up terror activities, surrender: FM Qureshi

During the operation, the security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition.

In June this year, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom and two TTP terrorists were killed in a gunfight during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The ISPR had said the terrorists killed in the operation were involved in terror plots against the security forces.

Similarly in May, the Counter Terrorism Department had killed a TTP commander during an operation in Quetta. The terrorist was involved in attacks on security forces and an attack on Civil Hospital Quetta in 2016 in which a large number of lawyers and other people were killed.

Haroon Malik
Sep 20, 2021 01:22pm
So the same TTP that Imran Khan and his sponsors are very eager to forgive?. TTP can do whatever they want to as many officers sitting in Islamabad want to forgive them in the near future. But it is crazy that Army is fighting them and ready to surrender in front of them at the same time.
Rab
Sep 20, 2021 01:43pm
Crush them once for all to safe our people.
Changez Khan
Sep 20, 2021 01:46pm
Well-done!!!
Zaman
Sep 20, 2021 01:47pm
Thank you !
