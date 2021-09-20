Security forces kill TTP commander involved in murders of NGO workers, FWO engineers: ISPR

A terrorist commander affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed during an operation conducted by security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Radio Pakistan reported, quoting the military's media wing on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the TTP commander — identified as Safiullah — was involved in the killings of four female representatives of an NGO and engineers belonging to the Frontier Works Organisation.

The slain terrorist was also involved in the planning and execution of improvised explosive device attacks targeting security forces, besides cases of extortion and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

During the operation, the security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition.

In June this year, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom and two TTP terrorists were killed in a gunfight during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The ISPR had said the terrorists killed in the operation were involved in terror plots against the security forces.

Similarly in May, the Counter Terrorism Department had killed a TTP commander during an operation in Quetta. The terrorist was involved in attacks on security forces and an attack on Civil Hospital Quetta in 2016 in which a large number of lawyers and other people were killed.