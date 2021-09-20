Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 20, 2021

Truckloads of food aid sent to Afghanistan

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished September 20, 2021 - Updated September 20, 2021 09:44am
Container trucks carrying food items cross Torkham border to enter Afghanistan on Sunday. — Dawn
Container trucks carrying food items cross Torkham border to enter Afghanistan on Sunday. — Dawn

KHYBER: Pakistan on Sunday donated necessary food items loaded in 17 container trucks on humanitarian grounds to the newly-established Taliban government in Afghanistan.

A ceremony to hand over the humanitarian assistance to the Afghan Taliban officials was held at Torkham. Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum chairman Habibullah Khan along with other Pakistani officials handed over the loaded containers to Taliban leader Maulvi Mubariz Afghani.

Speaking on the occasion, Habibullah Khan said that the goodwill gesture from Pakistan was made at a time when the war-stricken and impoverished people of Afghanistan needed such assistance the most.

He said that the assistance was provided at a time when almost all the international aid agencies had suspended their activities in Afghanistan.

He said that low agricultural yields due to below average rains in Afghanistan during the current year was also one of the major factors Pakistan extended its helping hand to the people of Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation present on the occasion thanked the government of Pakistan for its timely food assistance.

PROTEST: Scores of jobless daily wagers and labourers held a protest demonstration in Landi Kotal on Sunday against the four-month long ban on pedestrian movement at the Torkham border.

Addressing the protesters, Torkham Mazdoor Union chairman Abdus Salam Shinwari said that the ban rendered nearly 8,000 poor labourers jobless who had been facing serious financial problems.

He said that a number of his union members had taken to drugs due to the loss of their only source of earning.

The protesters demanded the government to immediately lift the ban on pedestrian movement and restore their Rahdari cards, enabling them to restart their work at the border crossing.

Meanwhile, relatives of martyred Khasadar and Levies personnel announced boycott of anti-polio vaccination campaign in protest against suspension of monthly stipend of their children, mostly school students.

Addressing a press conference in Jamrud Press Club on Sunday, they demanded provision of all perks and privileges on the pattern of Shuhada Package awarded to the family members of martyred police personnel.

They said the provincial and federal governments had failed to fulfil the promises made with them about provision of assistance under the Shuhada Package.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties , Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
pakpro
Sep 20, 2021 10:07am
Great to see actual humanitarian efforts unlike India who just worked on its nefarioue plans to spread more terrorism under the guise of humanitarian efforts.
Reply Recommend 0
Where is Tabdeeli?
Sep 20, 2021 10:14am
And what about the doemstic 80% who go hungry everyday.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 20, 2021 10:24am
Pakistan helping with food and medicines. India contributed with planeloads of weapons.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 20, 2021 10:25am
We have got enough food for us and for helping the other countries. PDM is just shouting every moment.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 20, 2021 10:41am
We have enough hungry within Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 20, 2021 10:41am
@Saif Zulfiqar, go to Kabul
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A decade of change & stagnation
Updated 20 Sep 2021

A decade of change & stagnation

Over a decade, three more women out of 100 aged between 19 and 39 have acquired college degrees, compared to only two more men.
All about life
Updated 20 Sep 2021

All about life

There is no shortage of issues on which the Single National Curriculum has stirred controversy.
‘Honourable men’
20 Sep 2021

‘Honourable men’

Is it ambition to support our athletes only after they bring us glory?
Concerns of proxy wars
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Concerns of proxy wars

A lobby in the US favours a plan for proxy warfare so that America can sustain its global influence.

Editorial

20 Sep 2021

Banking for women

AS the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. How far the new State Bank initiative —...
Off the red list
Updated 20 Sep 2021

Off the red list

There are aspects of coronavirus management, especially by developed nations towards those less so, that smack of discrimination.
20 Sep 2021

Exciting frontiers

HISTORY was made on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. It was not the launch of the first, or...
Talking to the Taliban
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Talking to the Taliban

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has announced that he has started a dialogue with the Taliban for the formation of a...
New Zealand’s departure
Updated 19 Sep 2021

New Zealand’s departure

THERE was chaos and despair when New Zealand decided to call off their tour of Pakistan barely minutes before the...
19 Sep 2021

Crucial polio campaign

THE national vaccination campaign that kicked off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday is being described by experts as...