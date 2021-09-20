Dawn Logo

Governor House Secretariat finds lacunas in no-trust motion against Balochistan CM Alyani

Saleem ShahidPublished September 20, 2021 - Updated September 20, 2021 08:23am
The opposition had filed no-trust motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani last week. — RadioPak/File
QUETTA: The Governor House Secretariat returned the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to the Balochistan Assembly on technical grounds on Sunday.

The opposition had filed no-trust motion against the chief minister last week which the assembly secretariat had sent to the governor for convening an assembly session to take in the motion.

Sources said that the officials concerned of the Governor House while reviewing the no- trust motion found a technical mistake in the summery for convening the Balochistan Assembly’s special session for discussing the no-trust motion.

Sources said that as the process of sending no-confidence motion was incomplete, the motion was sent back to the assembly.

Reconciliation team persuades six members of angry group to leave the bloc

On the other hand, the opposition members said that they would file a fresh no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the reconciliation team, which arrived in Quetta on Saturday evening, has succeeded in enforcing a ‘ceasefire’ between the chief minister and the angry ministers, MPAs and Balochistan Assembly speaker for two weeks to allay their reservations.

Though no official statement was issued after negotiations between two sides, informed sources said that both sides had reached an agreement suggested by the reconciliation team.

They said that the reconciliation team, comprising Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Sarfaraz Bugti, Danesh Kumar and some high level officials, after consulting the angry ministers met with Chief Minister Alyani and told him about the reservations and complaints of the ministers/MPAs who were opposing him. The opposition’s no-trust motion was also discussed in the meeting with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the reconciliation team had succeeded to convince six members of the angry group to leave the bloc. “They will announce their decision of leaving the angry group in a couple of days,” the sources claimed.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2021

Comments (1)
Novoice
Sep 20, 2021 08:52am
Buying time for selectors to calm situation down. On its own, pti has zero strength and credibility.
Reply Recommend 0

