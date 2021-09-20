Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 20, 2021

Pakistan to call for preventing Afghanistan’s economic collapse at UN

Anwar IqbalPublished September 20, 2021 - Updated September 20, 2021 07:55am
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York. — AFP/File
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York. — AFP/File

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in New York on Monday (today) for the 76 session of the UN General Assembly during which Pakistan will join the United Nations in urging the world to prevent an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

“The situation in Afghanistan is unpredictable,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres in an interview to UN News.

“Because of all the different measures and sanctions that exist, there is a risk of completely strangling the economy,” he warned.

“We have to stabilise Afghanistan,” said Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram while talking to Dawn. Pakistan would avail this opportunity to call for “preventing an economic collapse” in Afghanistan, he said.

“Those who want to play politics, can play politics. But everyone knows the consequences of an economic collapse.”

Imran to address UNGA session from Islamabad on 24th

The collapse could cause “a humanitarian crisis, an influx of refugees, revive conflicts and drug trafficking and enhance terrorism,” he said. “All those things must be avoided.”

The UN chief too underlined the consequences of mishandling the Afghan issue at this moment. “What happened in Afghanistan might embolden terrorist groups or other rebel movements to become more aggressive,” he said.

Mr Guterres further expanded the subject, highlighting the points he thinks must be addressed to stabilise Afghanistan.

“We all want Afghanistan to have an inclusive government… respect human rights especially of women and girls (and) never again be a centre for terrorists,” he said. “We all want Afghanistan to fight drug trafficking.”

The United Nations, he said, had a duty to engage Afghanistan, “based on what we can deliver, and what we can deliver is essential humanitarian aid”.

The United Nations, however, should also “engage in order to explain to the Taliban how important it is for them to have an inclusive government of all the different ethnicities, and, of course, with women,” he said.

Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan’s priorities in the 76th UNGA would be to promote its own economic and social development in these challenging times.

Pakistan, he said, would highlight its concerns about the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the major human rights violations India was committing there.

“We want the world to realise the threat to peace and security arising from this situation,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UNGA from Islamabad on Sept 24. The foreign minister will convene a meeting of the OIC contact group on Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the situation there. He will also participate in the meeting on the UN Security Council reforms and in other meetings on climate crisis and energy issues.

The prime minister will participate, virtually, in a conference of 30 world leaders as well. The UN chief has called the meeting to discuss the climate conference in Glasgow later this year.

The foreign minister will also call on the UNGA president, the secretary general and EU and other world leaders.

But Ambassador Akram acknowledged that Afghanistan would be the key issue before this UNGA. “Our strategy is to see how to stabilise Afghanistan, restore peace, promote reconciliation, bring humanitarian help and revive the Afghan economy,” he said.

“We will also address the issue of terrorism, particularly TTP’s activities.”

The 76th UNGA, he said, would not focus on whether to recognise the Taliban government in Kabul. “That issue may come up later as they have not yet formed a permanent government,” he said. “They are not seeking representation yet.

They may do so after a permanent government is formed.”

Asked if the international community was willing to help Afghanistan, Ambassador Akram noted that at a UN conference last week, the secretary general asked for $600 million but $1.2 billion were pledged. “That shows the level of interest.”

To avoid a human crisis, he said, Pakistan was also asking for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s reserves as “without cash the economy will collapse”.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A decade of change & stagnation
20 Sep 2021

A decade of change & stagnation

Over a decade, three more women out of 100 aged between 19 and 39 have acquired college degrees, compared to only two more men...
All about life
20 Sep 2021

All about life

Absence of life skills in the SNC must be rectified.
‘Honourable men’
20 Sep 2021

‘Honourable men’

Is it ambition to support our athletes only after they bring us glory?
Concerns of proxy wars
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Concerns of proxy wars

A lobby in the US favours a plan for proxy warfare so that America can sustain its global influence.

Editorial

20 Sep 2021

Banking for women

AS the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. How far the new State Bank initiative —...
Off the red list
Updated 20 Sep 2021

Off the red list

There are aspects of coronavirus management, especially by developed nations towards those less so, that smack of discrimination.
20 Sep 2021

Exciting frontiers

HISTORY was made on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. It was not the launch of the first, or...
Talking to the Taliban
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Talking to the Taliban

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has announced that he has started a dialogue with the Taliban for the formation of a...
New Zealand’s departure
Updated 19 Sep 2021

New Zealand’s departure

THERE was chaos and despair when New Zealand decided to call off their tour of Pakistan barely minutes before the...
19 Sep 2021

Crucial polio campaign

THE national vaccination campaign that kicked off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday is being described by experts as...