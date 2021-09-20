Pakistan must recognise Taliban govt, says Fazl

LAHORE: Opposition alliance Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged Islamabad to immediately recognise the Taliban government for what he says bringing stability to war-torn Afghanistan.

“We should recognise the Taliban government at the earliest to cooperate in efforts being made for ensuring a peaceful country and a stable [governance] system in Afghanistan,” Geo News TV quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Maulana Fazl, who also heads the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, said recognising the Taliban government is like recognising Afghanistan and that helping the Taliban required an immediate recognition of their government.

When China and Russia were taking interest in establishing ties with the new Afghan rulers, then Pakistan should also maintain its contacts with the Taliban, he said, adding Pakistan has historic ties with the Afghan people.

“We have historic relations with the Afghan people and we should help them in introducing peace and a stable system there.”

Responding to a query about inviting the PPP to rejoin the PDM, he said PDM is focused (on its target) and wished not to put its constituents into a test.

The alliance should be focused on putting pressure on the government and without resoluteness it is impossible.

He, however, advised the PPP to keep a balanced attitude towards its former opposition allies in the PDM and must not take a line that may benefit the government.

He said that opposition could also be done without joining the PDM, implying that PDM was disinterested in pulling the PPP back into its fold.

Maulana Fazl said he did not believe in opening multiple fronts at one time as confronting an enemy on a single front was more effective and suitable in politicking.

In response to another question, he said the government was not competent enough to run the country.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief attended a ceremony at the Jamia Ashrafia seminary where Mufti Taqqi Usmani was elected unopposed as new chief of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Arabia Pakistan.

Maulana Anwar al-Haq of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, was elected vice president of the seminaries board.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazl said that new boards had been formed by the establishment to divide and weaken religious schools, which had been protecting Islamic values and civilisation for decades.

He said earlier an impression had been created that the graduates of the seminaries were children of lesser gods and were born as servants of people. Then [after the Afghan jihad was over], the religious schools were presented as a symbol of terrorism.

He greeted the ulema for confronting both the situations while holding their heads high.

