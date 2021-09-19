Dawn Logo

During Karachi visit, Shehbaz stresses equality for all provinces

Dawn.comPublished September 19, 2021 - Updated September 19, 2021 04:15pm
Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal (L) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif talk to the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday emphasised the need to "take all provinces forward", adding that doing so and working together would strengthen the democratic system.

The PML-N president made those remarks while visiting Karachi to meet Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and offer his condolences on the death of his father, Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

He was also expected to chair a meeting of party members during his visit.

Talking to the media alongside BNP-M chief, Shehbaz said: "We need to respect all provinces and deliver their resources to the locals and we need to work together to promote the democratic system."

He mentioned problems faced by the people of Balochistan, saying: "Look at its deprivation [...] the water and electricity issue there. I won't make many political statements but I will only say that if we want to adapt Quaid-i-Azam's dream then we will have to take all provinces [forward] together economically, socially, legally and politically."

Shehbaz also paid tribute to the deceased veteran politician and BNP founder Sardar Ataullah, mentioning his "services for democracy and struggle for rule of law and the Constitution".

The PML-N president also pointed out the late BNP leader's role in convincing Baloch politicians to lend their support in abolishing Article 58-2B of the Constitution that had been used to dissolve many democratic governments.

Shehbaz said he had a "brotherly relation" with Sardar Akhtar Mengal and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also greatly respected him.

The BNP-M chief thanked the PML-N president and party followers for visiting and extending their condolences over the death of his father and sharing the family's grief.

Sardar Ataullah Mengal passed away in Karachi on Sept 2. He had been ill for a long time and was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi, according to the BNP. He was 92.

