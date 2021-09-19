Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 19, 2021

Had no option after receiving 'specific, credible threat': NZC chief on abandoned Pakistan tour

Dawn.comPublished September 19, 2021 - Updated September 19, 2021 03:36pm
The New Zealand team is seen at the airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after their arrival late on Saturday night following their abandoned tour of Pakistan. — Photo via NZC Twitter
The New Zealand team is seen at the airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after their arrival late on Saturday night following their abandoned tour of Pakistan. — Photo via NZC Twitter

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White has said that he had "no option" but abandon the tour of Pakistan after receiving advice from the New Zealand government of a 'specific, credible threat'.

The Black Caps devastated Pakistan's cricket fraternity on Friday after opting out of their tour of Pakistan minutes before the first ODI was to be played. They had cited a 'security threat' as the reason without divulging any further.

In a fresh statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), White is quoted as reiterating that "while the general tenor of the threat was immediately shared with the PCB, specific details could not, and will not, be disclosed – privately or publicly."

"We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision ... unfortunately, given the advice we'd received, there was no way we could stay in the country," White shared.

The advice to abandon tour was supported by NZC's security consultants on the ground as well as other independent sources, NZC said.

White, however, said he was "grateful" to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for helping organise the safe departure of the squad from the country.

"We appreciate this has been a terribly difficult time for the PCB and wish to pass on our sincere thanks to Chief Executive Wasim Khan and his team for their professionalism and care," the statement quoted him as saying.

The New Zealand team "remained comfortable" with its initial decision to tour Pakistan, the NZC chief said, adding that this was based on comprehensive assessments of the security situation, and the risk mitigation measures promised.

However, "everything changed on Friday," he said.

"The advice changed, the threat level changed and, as a consequence, we took the only responsible course of action possible," he iterated.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's cricket squad has reached Dubai.

The squad, comprising 34 players and support staff, flew out of Islamabad on a charter flight. They are now settling into their hotel in Dubai and undergoing a period of self-isolation for 24 hours, according to the statement.

NZC said 24 people from the squad would fly back to New Zealand over the next week as flights and MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine) rooms became available, adding that the rest of the contingent would remain in Dubai and join the T20 World Cup squad for the tournament that is due to start on Oct 17.

On Friday, the New Zealand team had unilaterally postponed the series with Pakistan minutes before the first match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a move that had shocked fans and officials.

According to the PCB, Pakistan had "foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams" and had "assured NZC of the same".

The PCB said that the New Zealand team had been satisfied with the security arrangements throughout their stay, adding that cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world were "disappointed" by the last-minute withdrawal.

The New Zealand cricket team had arrived in Pakistan on September 11 for the first time in 18 years to play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals.

The ODI series against New Zealand was supposed to be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium, with matches scheduled for Sept 17, 19, and 21, while the Gaddafi Stadium was slated to host five T20s from Sept 25 to Oct 3.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (39)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2021 01:02pm
Who cares?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 19, 2021 01:17pm
Coward losers
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Sep 19, 2021 01:20pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, The whole of Pakistan cares.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Sep 19, 2021 01:33pm
Politics and sport ....make strange bed fellows.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Sep 19, 2021 01:33pm
Kiwis have lost respect of 200 million Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 19, 2021 01:38pm
NZ PM forgot that BD team had the courage to support her during her tough time!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Sep 19, 2021 01:38pm
What happened behind the curtains, it matters, not the actual threat !
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Sep 19, 2021 01:40pm
It’s not threat but cowardice of NZ !
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Sep 19, 2021 01:42pm
In some years there will be no international cricket apart from 4 yr world cup .. all there will be IPL and other money leagues
Reply Recommend 0
Aditya Rajawat
Sep 19, 2021 01:42pm
Hope people dont start blaming bcci/India for this.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 19, 2021 01:42pm
Congratulations, New Zealand cricket team for safe departure to Dubai.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 19, 2021 01:43pm
Time for PCB to Take NZ to international court of Justice!
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Sep 19, 2021 01:46pm
Welcome to Safety.
Reply Recommend 0
Koshur Bhatta
Sep 19, 2021 01:51pm
Now, enjoy safe IPL dear Kiwis!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Sep 19, 2021 01:53pm
Who Cares! I have lost respect for you kiwis
Reply Recommend 0
Sal Canada
Sep 19, 2021 01:57pm
Don't really care whether they've reached Dubai or Mount Everest. Newzealand cricket has lost the goodwill of 220 million Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Yakub
Sep 19, 2021 01:58pm
Next is England
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 19, 2021 02:00pm
Pakistan fails to provide "foolproof security" to visiting sports teams.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal Canada
Sep 19, 2021 02:01pm
@Khan D, "The whole of Pakistan cares" After their cowardly act, why would and should Pakistan care ? Can you explain ?
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Sep 19, 2021 02:03pm
Bunch of losers and cowards.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Sep 19, 2021 02:14pm
Not sure what the point is Do we really care that they have reached Dubai And that they did some duty free shopping
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Sep 19, 2021 02:15pm
@Maxx, ya kiwis went to BD and returned the favour ! What's pakistan role?
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Sep 19, 2021 02:19pm
@Anwar, Like Dr. Salaria said, who cares!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fighter shame
Sep 19, 2021 02:19pm
So PCB knows of the intel? And does not think it is credible or dangerous? What sort of board does not take care of its visitors concerns? At least some action would have prevented the disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 19, 2021 02:22pm
Upset for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Sep 19, 2021 02:23pm
Threats from BCCI?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 19, 2021 02:25pm
Fake threat information was given by India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Sep 19, 2021 02:26pm
@Anwar, big deal!
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 19, 2021 02:34pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Really ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mack
Sep 19, 2021 02:39pm
Coward
Reply Recommend 0
Mack
Sep 19, 2021 02:39pm
Coward pricks
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Sep 19, 2021 02:40pm
Whew...out of danger finally.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 19, 2021 02:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you are caring more than anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Sep 19, 2021 02:55pm
England stole WC 2019 final and I will watch game highlights today cos two teams of losers were playing each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Sep 19, 2021 02:55pm
@M. Emad, - where is the proof?
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Sep 19, 2021 03:22pm
They came, They saw, They heard some threats and They left.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 19, 2021 03:26pm
PCB should work day and night to get a replacement team to play the matches
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Sep 19, 2021 03:27pm
@Khan D, I don't
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mujib
Sep 19, 2021 03:43pm
Conspiracy theory
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Big win, bigger challenges
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Big win, bigger challenges

Pakistan should be smug. It is not. There are a number of likely scenarios that must be the source of its unease.
Power of stays
19 Sep 2021

Power of stays

Great power means no one dare ask you questions.
Local decay
18 Sep 2021

Local decay

The set-up in Sindh exercises total control over LG functions.

Editorial

Talking to the Taliban
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Talking to the Taliban

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has announced that he has started a dialogue with the Taliban for the formation of a...
New Zealand’s departure
Updated 19 Sep 2021

New Zealand’s departure

THERE was chaos and despair when New Zealand decided to call off their tour of Pakistan barely minutes before the...
19 Sep 2021

Crucial polio campaign

THE national vaccination campaign that kicked off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday is being described by experts as...
Blinken’s remarks
Updated 18 Sep 2021

Blinken’s remarks

The US establishment cannot scapegoat Pakistan for two decades of bad policy in Afghanistan.
18 Sep 2021

Worrying survey

THE findings of the Labour Force Survey 2018-19 indicate that some important headline trends have already taken or...
18 Sep 2021

Special needs

THE fact that only 3,653 children with special needs, out of some 300,000 in Sindh, are registered with the...