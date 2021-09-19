Dawn Logo

Maulana Aziz, others booked in terror, sedition case

Munawer AzeemPublished September 19, 2021 - Updated September 19, 2021 10:15am
Afghan Taliban flags are seen flying on the rooftop of Jamia hafsa in Islamabad on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Zahid Gishkori Twitter
ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against Maulana Abdul Aziz, his collaborators as well as seminary students under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and different sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) after flags representing the Afghan Taliban were found hoisted on the rooftop of Jamia Hafsa in G-7/3 on Saturday.

Talking to Dawn on condition of anonymity, officers of the capital administration and police confirmed that the case was registered after flags representing the Afghan Taliban were found hoisted on the rooftop of the seminary.

The administrator of the seminary, Maulana Aziz, also openly threatened the police with dire consequences by using the name of Afghan Taliban. Besides, the seminary students and teachers challenged the police and taunted them with remarks, they added.

The case was registered with the Aabpara police station under the directives of a senior officer of the capital administration under section 7 of the ATA, 124-A (sedition) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the PPC and the arms ordinance, the officers said.

Afghan Taliban flags hoisted on Jamia Hafsa; cleric threatens police, say officers

However, after registering the first information report (FIR), it was decided to seal it.

From his Twitter handle, the deputy commissioner Islamabad said: “Area cleared, flags removed, case registered.”

This was the third time since Aug 21 the Afghan Taliban flags were hoisted on the seminary.

Earlier, at least five white flags were found installed on the rooftop of the Jamia.

After receiving information, the district administration sent a police contingent, including anti-riot unit, which cordoned off the seminary. To counter the presence of the police, a number of seminary students climbed on to the rooftop.

Besides, other students also reached outside the building, they said, adding that the students and teachers challenged the police and taunted them with remarks.

This created tension in the area but both sides restrained themselves from physical confrontation.

Some people affiliated with the seminary, including Maulana Abdul Aziz, also displayed weapons.

Senior officers of the administration and police reached the spot and held talks with Maulana Aziz, the officers said, adding that after negotiations, the flags were removed from the rooftop.

Hoisting of any flag is not a crime, as there is no law which addresses the issue or under which legal action can be taken, the officers said, adding that the cleric took advantage of the legal lacuna.

However, hoisting flags of the Afghan Taliban on the building spread terror and insecurity among the local residents, they said.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2021

