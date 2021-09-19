Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 19, 2021

Sheh­r­yar Afridi stopped at JFK airport for secondary screening

Anwar IqbalPublished September 19, 2021 - Updated September 19, 2021 08:46am
Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheh­r­yar Khan Afridi met Kashmiri rights activists in New York. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File
Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheh­r­yar Khan Afridi met Kashmiri rights activists in New York. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File

WASHINGTON: Sheh­r­yar Khan Afridi, chairman of the Parliamentary Com­mittee on Kashmir, was stopped briefly at New York’s JFK Airport for screening but was later allowed to enter the United States, said an official statement released on Saturday.

Mr Afridi arrived in New York via flight QR-0701 (Qatar Airlines) at 3:15pm on Sept 15. JFK sources claimed that Mr Afridi was stopped for secondary screening when he failed to satisfy immigration officials at his first screening.

According to these sour­ces, he was questioned for about an hour and was allo­wed to enter the country when the Pakistan consulate in New York confirmed his credentials.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Embassy in Wash­ington, however, said Mr Afridi was allowed to go without any delay. “As a first-time visitor Mr Afridi was put through secondary screening briefly and was cleared in routine without any guarantees being sou­ght or given by anyone from the Embassy or the Consu­late,” the spokesperson said.

Later, Mr Afridi and top Kashmiri rights activists at a meeting agreed to help highlight Kashmir dispute in the United States.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Big win, bigger challenges
19 Sep 2021

Big win, bigger challenges

Pakistan should be smug. It is not. There are a number of likely scenarios that must be the source of its unease.
Power of stays
19 Sep 2021

Power of stays

Great power means no one dare ask you questions.
Local decay
18 Sep 2021

Local decay

The set-up in Sindh exercises total control over LG functions.

Editorial

Talking to the Taliban
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Talking to the Taliban

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has announced that he has started a dialogue with the Taliban for the formation of a...
19 Sep 2021

New Zealand’s departure

THERE was chaos and despair when New Zealand decided to call off their tour of Pakistan barely minutes before the...
19 Sep 2021

Crucial polio campaign

THE national vaccination campaign that kicked off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday is being described by experts as...
Blinken’s remarks
Updated 18 Sep 2021

Blinken’s remarks

The US establishment cannot scapegoat Pakistan for two decades of bad policy in Afghanistan.
18 Sep 2021

Worrying survey

THE findings of the Labour Force Survey 2018-19 indicate that some important headline trends have already taken or...
18 Sep 2021

Special needs

THE fact that only 3,653 children with special needs, out of some 300,000 in Sindh, are registered with the...