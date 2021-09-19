Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 19, 2021

Argentina plans to buy 12 fighter jets from Pakistan: reports

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished September 19, 2021 - Updated September 19, 2021 08:38am
JF-17 Thunder is an advanced, light-weight, all weather, day / night multi-role fighter aircraft, developed as a joint venture between the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra, and the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China. — PPI/File
JF-17 Thunder is an advanced, light-weight, all weather, day / night multi-role fighter aircraft, developed as a joint venture between the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra, and the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China. — PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: Argentina is planning to buy 12 JF-17A Block-III fighter jets from Pakistan, according to reports in the international media.

The reports surfaced after the Argen­ti­nian government proposed a $664 million allocation in its budget for the year 2022 presented before the national parliament.

The proposal for allocation does not mean that the deal has been closed because the sale contract is yet to be signed. However, it does show that JF-17 is being preferred by Argentina over the various options that have been under consideration.

Proposes $664m allocation in its budget for the purpose

Argentina has been considering this purchase since last year after Britain blocked its previous attempts to procure aircraft from other sources. The UK has been maintaining the embargo on Argen­tina since the Falklands War in 1982.

Buenos Aires has since 2015 tried to purchase fighter jets from Sweden and South Korea, but both sellers backed down because of British pressure.

Argentina had in 2015 tried to acquire Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets. Later, it remained interested in South Korean FA-50 Fighting Eagle.

The ejector seat in JF-17 jets built by UK has also remained a point of contention in the sale of the aircraft to Argentina.

The other complication in Argentina’s search for fighter jets for its air force has been the shortage of funds for going after costlier options.

Argentinian Air Force was significantly depleted in 2015 when it retired its aging fleet of Dassault Mirage III interceptor aircraft, which till then served as its backbone.

JF-17 Thunder is an advanced, light-weight, all weather, day / night multi-role fighter aircraft, developed as a joint venture between the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra, and the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China.

The PAC says it possesses excellent air-to-air and air-to-surface combat capabilities. The state-of-art avionics, optimally integrated sub-systems, computerised flight controls and capability to employ latest weapons provide decisive advantage to JF-17 over adversaries of same class, it further says.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Maria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2021 08:41am
Will it Fly? Fight? or just transport?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Sep 19, 2021 08:41am
Indians will be constipated in Rush to discourage Argentina from the deal I can guarantee you right now. Should not disclose anything until a contract has been signed because of our jealous neighbors
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Sep 19, 2021 08:46am
No one buying Tejas. Even Indian Air Force was forced to buy that Tejas junk.
Reply Recommend 0
JF21
Sep 19, 2021 08:47am
aWESOME!!!!!!!!! Finally it takes the armed forces to increase exports and reduce the deficit. Great.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 19, 2021 08:49am
Why didn't Argentina not opt for our indigenous built Tejas.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Big win, bigger challenges
19 Sep 2021

Big win, bigger challenges

Pakistan should be smug. It is not. There are a number of likely scenarios that must be the source of its unease.
Power of stays
19 Sep 2021

Power of stays

Great power means no one dare ask you questions.
Local decay
18 Sep 2021

Local decay

The set-up in Sindh exercises total control over LG functions.

Editorial

Talking to the Taliban
Updated 19 Sep 2021

Talking to the Taliban

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has announced that he has started a dialogue with the Taliban for the formation of a...
19 Sep 2021

New Zealand’s departure

THERE was chaos and despair when New Zealand decided to call off their tour of Pakistan barely minutes before the...
19 Sep 2021

Crucial polio campaign

THE national vaccination campaign that kicked off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday is being described by experts as...
Blinken’s remarks
Updated 18 Sep 2021

Blinken’s remarks

The US establishment cannot scapegoat Pakistan for two decades of bad policy in Afghanistan.
18 Sep 2021

Worrying survey

THE findings of the Labour Force Survey 2018-19 indicate that some important headline trends have already taken or...
18 Sep 2021

Special needs

THE fact that only 3,653 children with special needs, out of some 300,000 in Sindh, are registered with the...