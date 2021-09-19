Dawn Logo

Crisis arising out of no-trust move against Alyani persists

Saleem ShahidPublished September 19, 2021 - Updated September 19, 2021 07:37am
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani address a press conference in Quetta in this file photo. — APP
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani address a press conference in Quetta in this file photo. — APP

QUETTA: Despite efforts of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to mediate between the rivals, the crisis arising out of combined opposition’s move of filing a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani seems to be persisting.

On Saturday both sides stuck to their guns, with the opposition parties claiming they had the required numbers and the ruling party expressing confidence that it would beat back the challenge.

The mediation efforts mounted by the Senate chairman had also not met with success by nightfall.

After flying in from Islamabad, Mr Sanjrani met several ministers and members of the provincial assembly, who had revolted against Mr Alyani and announced their decision to not work with him in future.

During their meeting with the Senate chief, the dissidents explained to the former their grievances and complaints against the chief minister.

Sources said that some important officials, who had played a key role in forming the Alyani-led coalition government in the province, also visited Quetta a few days ago to try to mediate between the chief minister and the angry ministers and MPAs of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party.

The sources said that Balochistan Assembly’s Speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani, who had resigned from the provincial cabinet two months back, were supporting the move of the combined opposition.

“Attempts were made to convince Sardar Bhootani and Mir Bizenjo to support Mr Alyani, but they refused to extend their support for thwarting the no-trust motion,” the sources added.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2021

