Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 18, 2021

Biden faced ‘unfair criticism’ over Afghanistan troop withdrawal: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished September 18, 2021 - Updated September 18, 2021 08:22pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with the RT on Friday. — RT screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with the RT on Friday. — RT screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he believed US President Joe Biden was targeted with "unfair criticism" over troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, terming his decision to pull out troops “the most sensible thing to do.”

In an interview with Russian broadcaster RT, the premier referred to former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the army surrendering a week before departure of foreign forces.

"How can you prepare for that?” he asked.

"So there was so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do," said PM Imran while commending the US president for his decision.

When asked about the kind of relationship he had with Biden, Imran said his government had ties with the US. "Our security chiefs keep exchanging views about Afghanistan," he added.

Read more: Not waiting for phone call from Biden, says PM Imran

The prime minister also said he wasn't sure whether the US had any coherent policy on what they were going to do in the war-ravaged country.

He also called upon the United States to devise a strategy if a humanitarian crisis broke out triggered by a feared halt in international help to Afghanistan.

"There will be far-reaching consequences in terms of the refugee problem, which Pakistan and Iran will feel more as they have taken more number of refugees," he cautioned.

The premier stressed the US had a big role to play, as it was there [in Afghanistan] for 20 years.

The only reason the US invaded Afghanistan, he said, was terrorism.

"What would be the achievement if Afghan soil becomes a place for terrorists again. We should not let Afghanistan drift towards another crisis," emphasised the PM.

'Deeply hurt by US senators' remarks'

The premier said he was deeply hurt by the remarks of US senators against Pakistan over the Afghan debacle.

"Pakistan is the country that gave the greatest number of sacrifices for the US in its war," PM Imran said.

“We were asked to become part of this coalition when Pakistan had nothing to do with 9/11 as there wasn't any Pakistani involved. We had no reason to enter the war."

He said it was painful to see the US making Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures.

'Claims Pakistan helped Taliban are propaganda'

PM Imran also dispelled the impression that Pakistan allegedly helped the Taliban in the fight against US forces.

“If we believe this is the case, it means Pakistan is stronger than the US and the whole of the Europeans."

He said it was all propaganda by the "puppet" Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani to cover up its "incompetence, corruption and inability" to govern the country.

He also called out India for sponsoring propaganda to defame Pakistan, saying Delhi had heavily invested in Afghanistan for its nefarious designs.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan was working with all neighbours of Afghanistan on a mechanism to recognise the Taliban government. He stressed upon the new Afghan rulers to form an inclusive government, which he said was a key to long-term stability in the country.

According to him, "There are people within the Taliban who feel the government will remain unstable unless they get all other minorities under the umbrella."

'The world has no choice'

PM Imran noted that the Taliban were a reality now and the world didn't have a choice except to incentivise them for a stable country.

"The international community must encourage them to walk this path and hopefully it will lead to peace."

He warned that Afghanistan will collapse if the world put sanctions on it. "Around 75 per cent of the country's budget is through aid, and if this monetary assistance is stopped, the country will fall."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sub judice rule
18 Sep 2021

Sub judice rule

It is time this objection, sub judice, is laid to rest.
The Black Caps folly
Updated 18 Sep 2021

The Black Caps folly

There is so much wrong — and worrying — about the entire sorry episode of New Zealand backing out of Pakistan tour.
CT NAP revisited
Updated 18 Sep 2021

CT NAP revisited

A policy of appeasement towards extremists has undermined the state’s writ.
Pathways for reform
Updated 17 Sep 2021

Pathways for reform

Even now the government has said they are listening, but they have not said how they are listening.

Editorial

Blinken’s remarks
Updated 18 Sep 2021

Blinken’s remarks

The US establishment cannot scapegoat Pakistan for two decades of bad policy in Afghanistan.
18 Sep 2021

Worrying survey

THE findings of the Labour Force Survey 2018-19 indicate that some important headline trends have already taken or...
18 Sep 2021

Special needs

THE fact that only 3,653 children with special needs, out of some 300,000 in Sindh, are registered with the...
TTP amnesty?
Updated 17 Sep 2021

TTP amnesty?

An amnesty should be for some individuals, not the entire outfit.
17 Sep 2021

Media regulation

THE needless controversy over media regulation may finally be heading for a resolution. In a meeting with ...
17 Sep 2021

Refusing audit

THE continuous resistance put up by several public-sector organisations to submitting their accounts for audit by ...