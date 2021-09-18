Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 18, 2021

Channel your frustration and anger into your performance, Ramiz Raja tells cricket team

Dawn.comPublished September 18, 2021 - Updated September 18, 2021 05:43pm
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja released a video message on Saturday. — Screengrab courtesy: PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja released a video message on Saturday. — Screengrab courtesy: PCB

A day after the Black Caps abandoned their Pakistan tour, newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Saturday called on players to channel their frustration into their performance.

In a video message, the PCB chairman said: "Release your frustration and anger by channeling it towards your performance."

Once you become a world-class team, people will start lining up to play, he said.

"Everyone will want to play against you. So I want us to learn from this, move forward and keep strong. There is no need to be disappointed."

He said that he understood that international and domestic cricket in Pakistan had been put under pressure. "But we will do whatever we can and you will soon get to hear good news and results."

He said that the cricket team had to now become a world-class team so that it can overcome such challenges with ease and move forward.

Addressing cricket fans, Raja said that he understood their pain over the cancellation of the matches.

"It is a shared pain and whatever happened is not right for Pakistani cricket," he said, calling the situation an "unfortunate scenario".

However, he urged fans not to lose hope. "We have experienced such situations in the past but we have always moved forward. We have a lot of resilience and strength, and that is because of the fans and the cricket team," he said.

If there is a situation where international cricket is under pressure in Pakistan, we will overcome it, he said. "Even if we don't manage to overcome it, we have enough confidence that we can create a world-class team while [playing] at a domestic level."

He urged cricket fans to continue supporting the sport and the country's team, especially in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

On Friday, the New Zealand cricket team had backed out of its tour of Pakistan over security concerns minutes before the first match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a move that had shocked fans and officials.

Read: 'Extremely disappointed': Anger and dismay as New Zealand abandons Pakistan tour at the last minute

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said Pakistan had been “wonderful hosts” but added that player safety was “paramount”. However, it did not comment on the details of the security threat.

According to the PCB, Pakistan had “foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams” and had “assured NZC of the same”.

The PCB said that the New Zealand team had been satisfied with the security arrangements throughout their stay, adding that cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world were "disappointed" by the last minute withdrawal.

The New Zealand cricket team had arrived in Pakistan on September 11 for the first time in 18 years to play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals.

The ODI series against New Zealand was supposed to be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium, with matches scheduled for Sept 17, 19, and 21, while the Gaddafi Stadium was slated to host five T20s from Sept 25 to Oct 3.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sub judice rule
18 Sep 2021

Sub judice rule

It is time this objection, sub judice, is laid to rest.
The Black Caps folly
Updated 18 Sep 2021

The Black Caps folly

There is so much wrong — and worrying — about the entire sorry episode of New Zealand backing out of Pakistan tour.
CT NAP revisited
Updated 18 Sep 2021

CT NAP revisited

A policy of appeasement towards extremists has undermined the state’s writ.
Pathways for reform
Updated 17 Sep 2021

Pathways for reform

Even now the government has said they are listening, but they have not said how they are listening.

Editorial

Blinken’s remarks
Updated 18 Sep 2021

Blinken’s remarks

The US establishment cannot scapegoat Pakistan for two decades of bad policy in Afghanistan.
18 Sep 2021

Worrying survey

THE findings of the Labour Force Survey 2018-19 indicate that some important headline trends have already taken or...
18 Sep 2021

Special needs

THE fact that only 3,653 children with special needs, out of some 300,000 in Sindh, are registered with the...
TTP amnesty?
Updated 17 Sep 2021

TTP amnesty?

An amnesty should be for some individuals, not the entire outfit.
17 Sep 2021

Media regulation

THE needless controversy over media regulation may finally be heading for a resolution. In a meeting with ...
17 Sep 2021

Refusing audit

THE continuous resistance put up by several public-sector organisations to submitting their accounts for audit by ...