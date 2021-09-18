Dawn Logo

‘Captain of Careem Networks’: Court orders cab-hailing service to use amended title for its drivers

Tahir NaseerPublished September 18, 2021 - Updated September 18, 2021 02:48pm
In this file photo, a "captain" of Careem checks her work app before driving her car in Islamabad on Dec 7, 2016. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, a "captain" of Careem checks her work app before driving her car in Islamabad on Dec 7, 2016. — Reuters/File

A district and sessions court in Rawalpindi has ordered ride-hailing service Careem to use the term “captain of Careem Networks” for its drivers instead of just "captain", it emerged on Saturday.

The order dated Sep 14 — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — was issued by additional district judge Rawalpindi, Ashfaq Ahmed Rana while hearing a petition filed by an airline pilot who had complained to have faced “humiliation and disgrace” for sharing his job title with Careem's staff.

Labeeb Ahmed, a pilot by profession, had approached the court in July through his lawyer Chaudhry Rizwan Elahi in July, saying that he often has to bear the brunt of jokes as people deliberately confuse his job title with that of Careem captains.

The petitioner had argued that the title of captain should either be reserved for a pilot or a third-ranked officer of the armed forces, also known as a commissioned officer.

He had said such instances shattered his confidence and disgraced an aviation rank that was “attained after going through rigorous education and obtaining a commercial pilot license from the Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan.”

After hearing the plea, the court had temporarily barred Careem from using the word “captain” for its drivers and had also sought a response from the company's zonal manager on July 31.

In the July 31 hearing, the court again directed Careem to submit its written response on Sep 14.

However, after receiving no response from the company, the court issued an ex-parte judgement, directing the cab service to use the amended title for its drivers.

AZAM AKBAR
Sep 18, 2021 02:51pm
It is not harmful for using "captain" by Careem Networks.
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Sep 18, 2021 02:58pm
Unbelievable! The judge and his decision!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 18, 2021 03:02pm
Infact this words doesn’t suits to there profession, Kareem Rider is much better.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Sep 18, 2021 03:03pm
Fragile ego
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Sep 18, 2021 03:07pm
What a ludicrous judgement; typical mindset of Inferior complex People. In my opinion Careem drivers deserves more respect as they are hard working persons.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 18, 2021 03:11pm
Captain to general
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Akram
Sep 18, 2021 03:18pm
How petty. Someone explain to me what exactly is the difference between someone driving a car, a bus or a plane. You are in the transport industry, get over it. This mindset continues to hold us back unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Sep 18, 2021 03:25pm
Use Kaptaan
Reply Recommend 0

