Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 18, 2021

TikTok comes up with mechanism to discourage indecency

Kalbe AliPublished September 18, 2021 - Updated September 18, 2021 09:07am
The TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. — Reuters/File
The TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: TikTok has launched an Urdu-language “safety centre” in the country in order to ensure that videos shared through the platform do not overstep the guidelines spelled out by the government.

The decision comes in the wake of complaints that some of the videos created by users are too explicit and go beyond the bounds of decency.

The telecom regulator banned TikTok in the country a few months ago after receiving complaints that the platform gives excessive freedom to share indecent videos.

The “safety centre” is a one-stop online source which equips the user with tools and resources to chop and edit products in line with the government’s directives.

TikTok has always maintained that it provides a platform that stimulates the user’s creative faculties, bringing forth exciting products to share with the wider community.

“It is important for the platform to provide a safe space where users can turn their ideas into reality and express themselves freely,” a statement by TikTok said.

The information portal has been divided into sections that reflect important safety aspects like child protection, guidelines for parents, precautions to keep off bullies, and suicide alerts.

The safety centre offers parents and guardians a look into the safety mechanism through new videos about how the app approaches safety.

The portal consists of a “Guide” section, which enables audiences to learn more about TikTok’s approach to safety, privacy, and protection. The section highlights efforts the platform is making in areas like bullying prevention, suicide prevention and self-harm.

The section carries instructions about how to get started on the platform and how to use safety and privacy tools like the family pairing feature.

It has details about the range of choices and settings TikTok tries to empower parents and caregivers looking for easy options to monitor teenagers’ lives online.

Users can limit the number of those who can leave comments on their videos, shoot duets with them or send messages.

“TikTok collaborates with industry experts and organisations around the world to seek their guidance in developing new products and policies and leveraging expertise to educate audiences.” a spokesman said.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sub judice rule
18 Sep 2021

Sub judice rule

It is time this objection, sub judice, is laid to rest.
The Black Caps folly
Updated 18 Sep 2021

The Black Caps folly

There is so much wrong — and worrying — about the entire sorry episode of New Zealand backing out of Pakistan tour.
CT NAP revisited
Updated 18 Sep 2021

CT NAP revisited

A policy of appeasement towards extremists has undermined the state’s writ.
Pathways for reform
Updated 17 Sep 2021

Pathways for reform

Even now the government has said they are listening, but they have not said how they are listening.

Editorial

Blinken’s remarks
Updated 18 Sep 2021

Blinken’s remarks

The US establishment cannot scapegoat Pakistan for two decades of bad policy in Afghanistan.
18 Sep 2021

Worrying survey

THE findings of the Labour Force Survey 2018-19 indicate that some important headline trends have already taken or...
18 Sep 2021

Special needs

THE fact that only 3,653 children with special needs, out of some 300,000 in Sindh, are registered with the...
TTP amnesty?
Updated 17 Sep 2021

TTP amnesty?

An amnesty should be for some individuals, not the entire outfit.
17 Sep 2021

Media regulation

THE needless controversy over media regulation may finally be heading for a resolution. In a meeting with ...
17 Sep 2021

Refusing audit

THE continuous resistance put up by several public-sector organisations to submitting their accounts for audit by ...