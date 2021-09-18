Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 18, 2021

Govt wants people to use electricity, not gas, in winter

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished September 18, 2021 - Updated September 18, 2021 08:10am
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: With a summary for increase in price of natural gas by up to 35 per cent on the table, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Friday approved a flat tariff of Rs12.96 per unit for electricity consumers across the country on additional consumption for four winter months in an effort to promote use of electrical appliances for heating room and water.

The CCoE meeting presided over by Planning Minister Asad Umar “approved the summary submitted by Power Division on the winter incentive package on incremental consumption for all domestic, commercial and general services consumers of XW-DISCOs and K-Electric from 1st November 2021 till 28th February 2022”, said an official statement.

In its summary, the power division reminded the CCoE that it had on September 13 approved in principle the winter incentive package on incremental consumption for all domestic, commercial, and general services consumers of XW-DISCOs… with the directive to “come back with a new summary with uniform application of package to the KE consumers as well”.

The CCoE had expressed the desire that instead of Rs12.66 per unit proposed by the power division for residential consumers, “the concessionary rate be fixed at Rs12.96 per unit”.

In its revised summary, the division said the application of winter package at concessionary rate of Rs12.96 per unit for all consumers on additional consumption was subsidy neutral for Discos and involved a subsidy requirement of Rs1.3 billion for the KE consumers.

Accordingly, the incentive package now approved would be applicable to all domestic, commercial, and general services consumers of Discos and KE for the period from Nov 1, 2021 to Feb 28, 2022.

(The rate charged for peak hours at the moment is about Rs20 per unit. The introduction of a concessionary rate is aimed at promoting the use of electricity for heating purposes, thereby inducing a reduction in the demand for gas.)

The reference period for incremental consumption will be November 2020 to February 2021. Under the initiative a rate of Rs12.96 per unit would be charged to domestic consumers (non-ToU or non-time of use) on the incremental consumption, above monthly use of 300 units or above the reference consumption in the corresponding months of the reference period, whichever is greater.

The same rate of Rs12.96 per kWh shall be charged to commercial consumers (non-ToU) and General Services consumers on the incremental consumption above the consumption in the corresponding months of the reference period.

For TOU (time of use) residential and commercial consumers, the rate of Rs12.96/kWh shall be charged on the respective peak/off-peak incremental consumption, above the reference peak/off-peak consumption in the corresponding months of the reference period.

New and existing consumers having no reference consumption available in the period from November 2020 to February 2021 shall be offered the same rate of Rs12.96 through benchmark consumption methodology.

No quarterly adjustments would be applicable on incremental consumption but only positive fuel price adjustments shall be passed on to the consumers availing the incremental consumption package.

Sources said that on the directives of the CCoE, the petroleum division had come up with an inverse tariff for domestic consumers, which envisaged no change in gas rates for the first two slabs, involving Rs121 and Rs300 per unit (million British Thermal Unit), to protect 78pc of the consumers.

However, it envisaged 25pc to 35pc increase in rates for all other consumers.

The planning division said the CCoE considered revision of gas tariff slabs for the domestic consumers during the winter season. It agreed that gas was a precious energy resource and that import of LNG was a large drain on the country’s foreign exchange.

“It is now critically important to realise both on the individual and national levels that energy resources need to be conserved by switching to energy-efficient appliances,” the committee said.

It added that a committee led by Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz and comprising secretaries of petroleum and power and member for energy planning should suggest within 30 days measures to ensure use of efficient appliances through various fiscal and administrative incentives along with regulatory actions to be taken to promote these appliances to rationalise the consumption, reduce consumer’s monthly expenses and resultantly reduce the country’s energy import bill.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sub judice rule
18 Sep 2021

Sub judice rule

It is time this objection, sub judice, is laid to rest.
The Black Caps folly
Updated 18 Sep 2021

The Black Caps folly

There is so much wrong — and worrying — about the entire sorry episode of New Zealand backing out of Pakistan tour.
CT NAP revisited
Updated 18 Sep 2021

CT NAP revisited

A policy of appeasement towards extremists has undermined the state’s writ.
Pathways for reform
Updated 17 Sep 2021

Pathways for reform

Even now the government has said they are listening, but they have not said how they are listening.

Editorial

Blinken’s remarks
Updated 18 Sep 2021

Blinken’s remarks

The US establishment cannot scapegoat Pakistan for two decades of bad policy in Afghanistan.
18 Sep 2021

Worrying survey

THE findings of the Labour Force Survey 2018-19 indicate that some important headline trends have already taken or...
18 Sep 2021

Special needs

THE fact that only 3,653 children with special needs, out of some 300,000 in Sindh, are registered with the...
TTP amnesty?
Updated 17 Sep 2021

TTP amnesty?

An amnesty should be for some individuals, not the entire outfit.
17 Sep 2021

Media regulation

THE needless controversy over media regulation may finally be heading for a resolution. In a meeting with ...
17 Sep 2021

Refusing audit

THE continuous resistance put up by several public-sector organisations to submitting their accounts for audit by ...