Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 17, 2021

Chinese astronauts return to earth after 90-day mission

AFPPublished September 17, 2021 - Updated September 17, 2021 11:53am
This file photo, taken on June 17, 2021, shows astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo saluting during a departure ceremony before boarding the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China. — AFP/File
This file photo, taken on June 17, 2021, shows astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo saluting during a departure ceremony before boarding the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China. — AFP/File

Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Friday after completing the country's longest-ever crewed mission, the latest landmark in Beijing's drive to become a major space power.

The capsule carrying the three astronauts was suspended on a parachute and landed in the Gobi desert at 1:35pm local time (05:35 GMT).

The crew of the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft were in “good health” after the 90-day mission, a record duration for China, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Live footage showed medical crew and support staff in a helicopter rush to a landing site in the Gobi desert. One staffer planted the Chinese national flag near the capsule.

The taikonauts — as Chinese astronauts are known — will undergo a 14-day quarantine before they can go home “because their immune systems may have weakened after the long mission,” Huang Weifen, chief designer of China's manned space project told CCTV.

The mission was part of China's heavily promoted space programme, which has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon.

The launch of Beijing's first crewed mission in nearly five years coincided with the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party on July 1, and was the highlight of a massive propaganda campaign.

The crew stayed for 90 days at the Tiangong space station, conducting spacewalks and scientific experiments.

“The successful completion of the mission [...] paves the way for future regular missions and utlisation of the [Chinese space] station (CSS),” said Chen Lan, an independent analyst at GoTaikonauts, which specialises in China's space programme.

“It is a very important and very much needed start for the CSS.”

Tiangong, meaning “heavenly palace”, is expected to operate for at least 10 years.

The mission is headed by Nie Haisheng, a decorated airforce pilot in the People's Liberation Army who previously participated in two space missions.

The two other astronauts, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, are also in the military.

Space race

The Chinese space agency is planning a total of 11 launches before the end of next year, including three more crewed missions that will deliver two lab modules to expand the 70-tonne station.

China has poured billions of dollars into its military-led space programme in recent years as it tries to catch up with the US and Russia.

Beijing's space ambitions have been fuelled in part by a US ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS), a collaboration between the US, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan.

The ISS is due for retirement after 2024, although the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration has said it could potentially remain functional beyond 2028.

“Compared to the US, China is still technically somewhat behind,” Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics, told AFP.

“The main US lead in human spaceflight is in total experience,” he said. “For example, two spacewalks is not the same as hundreds of ISS spacewalks. Quantity makes a difference. “

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2021 11:56am
Welcome back home. Remember, North or South, East or West, home is the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Sep 17, 2021 12:02pm
Funds are enough, ambitions are great. After resolving trade issues with US, China should join international efforts to serve humanity through space programs.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Sep 17, 2021 12:03pm
Indians will say this is fake.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Casualties of war
17 Sep 2021

Casualties of war

As we ruminate over the consequences of America making a mockery of international law, it is equally important to take an inward
Love of wealth
17 Sep 2021

Love of wealth

Those obsessed with wealth are likely to be involved in corrupt practices.
Pro-rich growth
Updated 17 Sep 2021

Pro-rich growth

An intellectually honest prognosis of our political economy for the working class makes for grim reading.

Editorial

TTP amnesty?
Updated 17 Sep 2021

TTP amnesty?

An amnesty should be for some individuals, not the entire outfit.
17 Sep 2021

Media regulation

THE needless controversy over media regulation may finally be heading for a resolution. In a meeting with ...
17 Sep 2021

Refusing audit

THE continuous resistance put up by several public-sector organisations to submitting their accounts for audit by ...
Aid for Afghans
16 Sep 2021

Aid for Afghans

Humanitarian aid can resume even if the world decides to hold back on formal recognition of the regime for now.
16 Sep 2021

Wheat price

THE government’s decision to raise the wheat release price, or the rate at which provinces issue their grain ...
16 Sep 2021

Keeping the press out

ON Monday, the government yet again displayed its rising contempt for the freedom of press — this time in...