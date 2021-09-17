Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 17, 2021

Slow pace of work on CPEC irks Chinese companies

Khaleeq KianiPublished September 17, 2021 - Updated September 17, 2021 07:27am
In this 2016 file photo, the Chinese and Pakistani flags fly on a sign along a road towards Gwadar. — Reuters
In this 2016 file photo, the Chinese and Pakistani flags fly on a sign along a road towards Gwadar. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Thursday expressed concern over the slow pace of development on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and dissatisfaction being expressed by the Chinese companies over the negligible progress over the past three years.

While presiding over the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development, its Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said the Chinese were not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC and no progress on the portfolio was seen during the last three years. “They are crying”, said Mr Mandviwalla, adding the “Chinese ambassador has complained to me that you have destroyed CPEC and no work was done in the past three years,” he said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor also endorsed Mr Mandviwalla saying the Chinese companies were not satisfied with the government’s institutions and their pace of work. He said he himself was not satisfied with the progress of work on Gwadar Airport and assured the panel that things were now on recovery mode.

Mr Mansoor, who recently joined the government after it removed former CPEC Authority chief Asim Saleem Bajwa, briefed the committee on the issues faced by the investors in terms of compliance with investment and agreement of CPEC – Phase 1 Power Projects. These included payment issues of independent power projects (IPPs), long outstanding overdues, establishment of revolving account for automatic payments and increase in withholding tax (WHT) on sponsors’ dividends post investment to 25pc from 7.5pc.

Adviser assures Senate panel things are now in recovery mode

He said the authorities now plan to set up a investment facilitation centre to offer One Window Operation to all Chinese investors. He said 135 Chinese companies were operating in Pakistan on CPEC and other projects and top priority was now to revive the confidence of those working on CPEC.

On the financial and physical progress of all major CPEC projects, the committee was informed that 21 projects of $15.7bn were completed. Of this, 10 were power projects of 5,320MW and HVDC transmission line amounting to $9.6bn, five infrastructure — Roads, Mass Transit and Optical Fibre amounting to $5.8bn, two projects relating to Gwadar Port and Free Zone and City Master Plan amounting to $300 million, four Social Economic Development amounting to $140m. A total of 31 projects amounting to $9.3bn are under implementation and 36 projects worth $28.4bn are under consideration.

Mr Mandviwalla expressed resentment that proposals and recommendations of the committee on various development projects at provincial and federal level were not considered by the Planning Ministry for inclusion in PSDP.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said the final approval of the PSDP projects was given by the National Economic Council (NEC). “The NEC approval is final,” he added, explaining that March 31 next year would be the last date for any project to be taken to the NEC. The committee directed that relevant sections should pre-plan for the next year so that projects required at federal and provincial levels could be sent to the planning ministry before February.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2021

CPEC, Pak China Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Sep 17, 2021 07:55am
Pakistan is paying premium price to China for CPEC. No wonder Chinese companies are irked.
Reply Recommend 0
Madbad
Sep 17, 2021 07:58am
praise to PMIK and iron brother full stop
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 17, 2021 08:01am
It’s a failed and incompetent government all around!
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 17, 2021 08:08am
Cost of trying to build ties with US. Failed forrign policy.
Reply Recommend 0
Riyaz
Sep 17, 2021 08:13am
PMIK is not happy with the terms and conditions of Chinese loans.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Sep 17, 2021 08:18am
PTI will isolate us.
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Sep 17, 2021 08:22am
That's what happens when you employ a carpenter to do brain surgery.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Sep 17, 2021 08:31am
With its incompetence, corruption and laziness, PTI has destroyed not just CPEC progress but all progress. It only cares for property dealers and mafias.
Reply Recommend 0
Riyaz
Sep 17, 2021 08:43am
Salute to PMIK. He does not even bow down to Chinese pressures.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 17, 2021 08:43am
@Riyaz, There is no such thing as charity from China. It’s all business and at high interest rate.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Casualties of war
17 Sep 2021

Casualties of war

As we ruminate over the consequences of America making a mockery of international law, it is equally important to take an inward
Love of wealth
17 Sep 2021

Love of wealth

Those obsessed with wealth are likely to be involved in corrupt practices.
Pro-rich growth
Updated 17 Sep 2021

Pro-rich growth

An intellectually honest prognosis of our political economy for the working class makes for grim reading.

Editorial

TTP amnesty?
Updated 17 Sep 2021

TTP amnesty?

An amnesty should be for some individuals, not the entire outfit.
17 Sep 2021

Media regulation

THE needless controversy over media regulation may finally be heading for a resolution. In a meeting with ...
17 Sep 2021

Refusing audit

THE continuous resistance put up by several public-sector organisations to submitting their accounts for audit by ...
Aid for Afghans
16 Sep 2021

Aid for Afghans

Humanitarian aid can resume even if the world decides to hold back on formal recognition of the regime for now.
16 Sep 2021

Wheat price

THE government’s decision to raise the wheat release price, or the rate at which provinces issue their grain ...
16 Sep 2021

Keeping the press out

ON Monday, the government yet again displayed its rising contempt for the freedom of press — this time in...