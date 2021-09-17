Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 17, 2021

Joblessness jumped in 2018-19: labour survey

Nasir JamalPublished September 17, 2021 - Updated September 17, 2021 07:46am
Salman Khan
Salman Khan

LAHORE: The country’s unemployment rate jumped from 5.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 6.9pc in 2018-19, the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in power, according to the Labour Force Survey (LFS) published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

In absolute terms, the number of people actively looking for jobs increased by 0.92 million to 4.71m in FY19 from 3.79m the previous year as the number of the country’s total workforce rose to 68.73m from 65.5m during the period under review. It also meant that at least 3.23m people entered the market seeking employment at a time when the national economy’s capacity to create new jobs had just started shrinking and the businesses had started laying off their employees owing to the emerging macroeconomic imbalances.

The increase in unemployment was observed in case of both males and females, with the male unemployment rate rising from 5.1pc to 5.9pc and female unemployment rate jumping from 8.3pc to 10pc. The disaggregated LFS data shows that the unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 7.9pc, up from 7.2pc a year before.

Increase in unemployment rate more pronounced in rural areas

But the increase in unemployment was more pronounced in rural areas where it surged to 6.4pc from 5pc. The sharper escalation in rural unemployment is attributed to higher female unemployment, which spiked to 8.5pc from 5.9pc during the period under review. This compares to rural male unemployment of 5.5pc and 4.7pc for the two years under review.

The labour participation rate stood at 44.8pc as 68.73m males and females accounted for the total labour force out of 153.5m — 77.4m males and 76.1m females — working age population. Majority of the working age population, 94.1m, lives in rural areas and 59.3m in urban areas.

The number of employed males grew to 49.3m in FY19, with 27.3pc working in the formal sector and the rest in the informal sector during the survey year, from 48.2m the previous fiscal. Likewise, the number of employed females jumped from 13.5m to 14.7m, with 29.5pc working in the formal sector.

Agriculture remains the largest employer absorbing 39.2pc of the total workforce compared to 38.5pc the previous year despite its less than a fifth share in the economy. It is followed closely by the services sector accounting for 37.8pc employment and manufacturing absorbing 23pc, down from 23.7pc, job market. The services sector contributes above 60pc to the economy and manufacturing around 20pc.

The survey results show that the informal sector accounts for 72.4pc of non-agricultural employment with more in rural (76.7pc) than in urban areas (68.1pc). The formal sector activities are concentrated more in urban areas (31.9pc) than in rural areas (23.3pc). The share of females in comparison to the share of males is more evident in urban formal (39.5pc) and rural informal (78.6pc) sectors, while the share of males is more prominent in rural formal (23.6pc) and urban informal (69pc).

The survey also indicates changes in employment shares with an increase observed in agriculture, forestry, fishing, construction, community/social and personal services. However, the jobs decline in manufacturing and wholesale & retail trade. While 39.8pc of the workforce is categorised as employees, 35.8pc is classified as own account workers, 22.9pc as contributing family workers and 1.5pc as employers. More than half female workers or 56.9pc toil as contributing family workers while more than eight out of 10 males are own account workers(40.2pc) and employees(45.1pc).

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Sep 17, 2021 08:17am
2018? Unemployment jumped from 5.9% to 9% in India in 2021.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Sep 17, 2021 08:18am
But who cares, as they don't need vote to be in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Sep 17, 2021 09:44am
So this is the Naya Pakistan which niazi thug promised with people of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
citizen
Sep 17, 2021 10:45am
@Fastrack, : What is the use of comparing with India. Truth is that Niazi miserably failed in creating jobs during his 3 year rule. Ask him what happened to creation of 5 million jobs?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 17, 2021 10:50am
Most of the labours have come back from Oil exporting countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Joker
Sep 17, 2021 10:53am
What happened to the billions of joins promised by vawda
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Melbourne
Sep 17, 2021 11:11am
@Fastrack, so if India is going down the drain then Pakistan should follow suit
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 17, 2021 11:33am
PTI and Covid19 accompanied each other. The whole world since last three years is suffering from higher rate of unemployment. It is not only the Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 17, 2021 11:34am
@Pursuing , the whole world s suffering with a higher rate of unemployment because of covid 19.
Reply Recommend 0
Ppp
Sep 17, 2021 12:57pm
@Fastrack, but article is written about Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Sep 17, 2021 01:04pm
Where are the 10 million jobs Niazi was going to provide to Pakistanis? At least he and his henchmen and friends are now in job!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Casualties of war
17 Sep 2021

Casualties of war

As we ruminate over the consequences of America making a mockery of international law, it is equally important to take an inward
Love of wealth
17 Sep 2021

Love of wealth

Those obsessed with wealth are likely to be involved in corrupt practices.
Pro-rich growth
Updated 17 Sep 2021

Pro-rich growth

An intellectually honest prognosis of our political economy for the working class makes for grim reading.

Editorial

TTP amnesty?
Updated 17 Sep 2021

TTP amnesty?

An amnesty should be for some individuals, not the entire outfit.
17 Sep 2021

Media regulation

THE needless controversy over media regulation may finally be heading for a resolution. In a meeting with ...
17 Sep 2021

Refusing audit

THE continuous resistance put up by several public-sector organisations to submitting their accounts for audit by ...
Aid for Afghans
16 Sep 2021

Aid for Afghans

Humanitarian aid can resume even if the world decides to hold back on formal recognition of the regime for now.
16 Sep 2021

Wheat price

THE government’s decision to raise the wheat release price, or the rate at which provinces issue their grain ...
16 Sep 2021

Keeping the press out

ON Monday, the government yet again displayed its rising contempt for the freedom of press — this time in...