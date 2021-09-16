PM Imran reaches Tajikistan on two-day visit to attend SCO summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached Tajikistan on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO's) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"The prime minister was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and was accorded a red carpet welcome at Dushanbe International Airport," the tweet said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is accompanying the premier on the visit.

After reaching Dushanbe, he tweeted: "Pleased to be in Tajikistan with PM Imran Khan for his third visit to Central Asia, underlining Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region."

Earlier, Radio Pakistan had reported that the prime minister was accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation and "will have bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit".

It added that the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings after the moot.

PM Imran's talks with the Tajik president will cover "the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity", the report said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the maiden meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum, for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

The joint business forum will catalyse growing trade and investment relations and promote business-to-business contacts between the trading communities of both countries, the report added.

A meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines, the report said.

The SCO was founded in Shanghai in 2001 by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and China.

It evolved from an earlier regional security grouping formed in 1996 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when the Central Asian states gained independence from Moscow.

Initially focused on regional security, its activities have expanded to cover economics and trade, transport and law enforcement. However, security and economic cooperation remain priorities.

Pakistan was admitted to the SCO as an observer in 2005 and as a full member in 2017.

'Visit will prove to be important milestone'

Commenting on the prime minister's visit, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that it would "prove to be an important milestone and further increase the prestige of Pakistan".

In a televised message, the minister said that the prime minister will hold meetings with the Iranian president, Chinese foreign minister and the leadership of Central Asian States on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

He added that the situation in Afghanistan will also be discussed and that Pakistan recognised Tajikistan's important role in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry said this visit would provide an opportunity to "further our doctrine for a stable and inclusive government in Afghanistan and move towards a regional solution".