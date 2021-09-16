Dawn Logo

Afghan Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar among Time's 100 most influential people of 2021

Dawn.comPublished September 16, 2021 - Updated September 16, 2021 05:01pm
This screengrab from a video made on May 28, 2019 in Moscow shows Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar during a conference marking a century of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia. — AFP/ File
This screengrab from a video made on May 28, 2019 in Moscow shows Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar during a conference marking a century of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia. — AFP/ File

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban co-founder and now deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, has been named among the "100 Most Influential People" of 2021 by Time magazine.

Baradar's profile for Time's list, written by veteran journalist Ahmed Rashid, noted that he "is revered" among the Afghan Taliban as a founding member, "a charismatic military leader and a deeply pious figure".

It said that when the Taliban took over the Afghan capital in August, it was on the terms negotiated by Baradar, which included amnesties offered, the lack of bloodshed upon seizing power and contacts and visits with neighbouring states such as Pakistan and China.

"A quiet, secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews, Baradar nonetheless represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, the one that will be thrust into the limelight to win Western support and desperately needed financial aid. The question is whether the man who coaxed the Americans out of Afghanistan can sway his own movement," the profile said.

Baradar was once a close friend of the movement's reclusive first leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, who gave him his nom de guerre, "Baradar" or "brother".

Following the fall of the Taliban government in 2001, Baradar served as a senior military commander responsible for attacks on coalition forces, a UN sanctions notice said.

He was arrested and imprisoned in Pakistan in 2010. After his release in 2018, he headed the Taliban's political office in Doha, becoming one of the most prominent figures in peace talks with the United States.

Baradar appears to be the first Taliban leader to make it to the list, although the publication has made no such mention in its write-up. The full list can be viewed here.

In 2004, Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was included in the list, with the magazine noting that he "galvanized disparate organisations in dozens of countries into one network, sharing a vision, logistics and Afghan training camps".

"The malcontented son of a wealthy Saudi construction magnate, bin Laden found meaning in the Afghan war," wrote Richard Clarke, the former head of counterterrorism for America's National Security Council.

Other personalities featured on 2021 list

Also included in this year's list is Afghan women's rights activist Mahbouba Seraj, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US president Donald Trump and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The UK's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also made the list, under the section devoted to "icons" alongside popstar Britney Spears and countrysinger Dolly Parton.

Athlete Simone Biles — who withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health— and tennis star Naomi Osaka have also made the cut as well as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Daniel Kaluuya, and musicians Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny also made this year's list.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was included in the list in 2019, while Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has been featured twice, in 2013 and 2015.

Additional input from Reuters

bhaRAT©
Sep 16, 2021 12:37pm
"It said that when the Taliban took over the Afghan capital in August, it was on the terms negotiated by Baradar, which included amnesties offered, the lack of bloodshed upon seizing power..." But Indians still keep urging Afghans to start civil war and kill each other, having seen their $3 billion investment blown away!!
Reply Recommend 0
Huttar G
Sep 16, 2021 12:46pm
Totally meaningless
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 16, 2021 01:04pm
All through the Taliban Afghan campaign, no rape or violation of house has taken place. Some atrocities did take place but were minuscule. Compare this with the Ethiopian govt campaign against the Tigray people this year by Nobel laureate Aby Ahmad, millions were raped only.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 16, 2021 01:09pm
What a work. This is Naya Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Sane mind1st
Sep 16, 2021 01:22pm
Foreign Office: We Reject this list. We have however decided to accept the NON influential list that includes PMIK and FM Quereshi.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2021 01:24pm
Finally, the real truth prevails with a big bang as Indian propaganda fizzles out.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 16, 2021 01:26pm
Why Modi? All he has done is kill minoroties, invafe and occupy Kashmir, IOK and mismanage pamdemic in india.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 16, 2021 01:28pm
@Huttar G , Totally meaningless Having seen Modi's name on list, I agree.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Sep 16, 2021 02:28pm
Modi in top 10 butchers
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 16, 2021 02:34pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What are you so happy about?
Reply Recommend 0
Nargis
Sep 16, 2021 02:41pm
@Zak, world doesnt care about FATF grey listed countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Billu
Sep 16, 2021 02:50pm
@Zak, because he is powerful. Simple logic. Go and start school again
Reply Recommend 0
Sohaib
Sep 16, 2021 03:01pm
Modi is rightly out there in the list for influencing IOK demography and bloodbath.
Reply Recommend 0

