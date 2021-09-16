Dawn Logo

Ashraf Ghani’s abrupt exit scuttled deal on power-sharing, says Zalmay Khalilzad

AFPPublished September 16, 2021 - Updated September 16, 2021 09:59am
This file photo shows Zalmay Khalilzad. ─ Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Former president Ashraf Ghani’s abrupt exit last month scuttled a deal under which the Taliban would hold off entering Kabul and negotiate a political transition, the US negotiator on Afghanistan said on Wednesday.

In his first interview since the collapse of the 20-year Western-backed government, Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered a deal with the Taliban last year to withdraw US troops, told the Financial Times that the insurgents had agreed to stay outside the capital for two weeks and shape a future government.

“Even at the end, we had an agreement with the Talibs for (them) not to enter Kabul,” he told the newspaper in the interview.

But Ghani fled on Aug 15 and the Taliban, in a previously arranged meeting that day with Gen Frank McKenzie, chief of Central Command, asked if US troops would ensure security for Kabul as government authority crumbled.

“And then you know what happened, we weren’t going to take responsibility,” Khalilzad said.

President Joe Biden had insisted that US troops would only work to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies and not extend America’s longest war. Asked about Khalilzad’s remarks, State Department spokesman Ned Price said it was not an option to stay “a moment longer” in Kabul.

“There was never a realistic, there was never a viable, there was never a practical option for the United States to stay,” Price told reporters.

“We were left with a very clear and stark impression that if the United States sought to prolong our presence on the ground, our service members... would again be targets of Taliban violence, not to mention terrorist attacks by groups like IS (the militant Islamic State group).”

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2021

As expected
Sep 16, 2021 09:57am
lets help Afghanistan get back on its feet
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 16, 2021 10:01am
It was a sight- Indians' dejection and excuses as their favourite Afghan ran away with their dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Hurts
Sep 16, 2021 10:26am
@Fastrack, still dreaming India??
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Sep 16, 2021 10:28am
Really...what were you doing that could not be done in 20years.....
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Sep 16, 2021 10:33am
It was wise of Taliban to control Kabul right after Ghani fled to avoid bloodshed in the city.
Reply Recommend 0
Tasawar Malik
Sep 16, 2021 10:39am
Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul by taking millions of dollars. He could not have steal money if he had stayed in Kabul to ensure the smooth transition.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Ahmed
Sep 16, 2021 10:40am
There was never a realistic, there was never a viable, there was never a practical REASON for the United States to come in the first place.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 16, 2021 10:47am
First time some one is not point fingers towards Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Sep 16, 2021 10:53am
Surprised that even US could not press Ghani to come to some arrangement!!! He always wanted to collect money and run away
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Sep 16, 2021 10:58am
What is the difference between Ashraf Ghani and Nawaz Sharif...Both have similarities...absconder...ran away with dirty money...Can we really call these thugs as our leaders...
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan
Sep 16, 2021 11:00am
zalmay khlilzad's statement has hit the nail on the head and set the whole matter straight. if ashraf ghani had stayed at the presidential palace instead of fleeing the country with millions of dollars then Afghanistan wouldn't have been plunged into crisis and the problem would've been resolved as per the Doha agreement. it was better in that situation that the Taliban took over the government and now the friendly countries should help the Afghans to form an inclusive government.
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Sep 16, 2021 11:22am
Zalmay is even more dispicable than Ghani.
Reply Recommend 0

