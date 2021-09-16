Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 16, 2021

Troops from China, Pakistan, two other countries end exercise

ReutersPublished September 16, 2021 - Updated September 16, 2021 08:12am
In this September 15, 2021 photo, soldiers from Pakistan take part in a multinational UN peacekeeping military exercise with troops of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Mongolia and Thailand, on the outskirts of Zhumadian, Henan province in China. — Reuters/File
In this September 15, 2021 photo, soldiers from Pakistan take part in a multinational UN peacekeeping military exercise with troops of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Mongolia and Thailand, on the outskirts of Zhumadian, Henan province in China. — Reuters/File

QUESHAN: China’s armed forces concluded their first multinational peacekeeping exercise on Wednesday, showing off their combat prowess with drones and mine-clearing robots while seeking to project a more benign image.

As the Asian giant modernises and beefs up its military by pumping hundreds of billions of dollars annually into its defence budget, it has also strived to assure other countries that its military is a force for good, not a threat.

About 1,000 troops from China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the 10-day exercise at a People’s Liberation Army training base in Queshan county in the central province of Henan.

The exercise, codenamed “Shared Destiny 2021”, underscored China’s position as a “staunch defender of world peace and international order”, Senior Colonel Lu Jianxin, a Chinese military expert on peacekeeping, told reporters at the base.

The soldiers, in front of a small group of journalists, enacted clashes between terrorists and peacekeepers in the strife-torn fictitious country of Carana.

The exercise was based on a 2016 incident in Mali when Chinese peacekeepers were attacked and one of them was killed.

The troops also re-enacted a scene based on another 2016 incident in South Sudan, when peacekeepers had to protect civilians caught up in fighting between factions.

In another scenario, drones buzzed the battlefield to spot bombs, which when found were disposed of by robots. Drones also doubled up as loudspeakers and released multi-coloured leaflets to urge people to stop fighting.

The exercise was also a showcase for Chinese military hardware. The foreign troops trained with Chinese weapons and other equipment.

“The use of Chinese equipment by foreign troops can be touted as a sign of enhanced military interoperability... and also for the purpose of marketing them to foreign militaries,” said Collin Koh, a defence research fellow with Singapore’s Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

China has repeatedly sought to dispel worries in neighbouring countries and further afield about its military intentions, even as it drills regularly near Chinese-claimed Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

China takes pride in being the largest contributor of peacekeeping troops among major powers as represented by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2021

Pak China Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid forever
Updated 15 Sep 2021

Covid forever

One glimmer of hope lies in the possibility of a pandemic morphing eventually into an endemic.
Simple transparency
15 Sep 2021

Simple transparency

Open decision-making is symbolic of a judiciary with nothing to hide.
The tide of fortunes
Updated 14 Sep 2021

The tide of fortunes

First-time rulers in the land of the pure feel their decision-making should know no check.

Editorial

15 Sep 2021

Election trends

THE cantonment board elections are over and their results offer an opportunity for introspection to all major...
15 Sep 2021

Grace marks

THE decision to promote all students awaiting the results of their board exams by awarding grace marks is likely to...
Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...