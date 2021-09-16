Sindh govt sanctions Rs40m for Umer Sharif’s treatment

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for medical treatment of legendary artist Umer Sharif and the ailing legend would soon be taken to the United States through an air ambulance for his treatment.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Arts Council president Mohammad Ahmed Shah, administrator of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Umer’s son Jawwad Umer in a press conference here.

They said all documentation for visa process had been completed while the Sindh chief minister himself spoke to the US consulate general and an air ambulance had been arranged.

Soon Mr Sharif would fly to the US for his treatment, they added.

Sardar Shah said: “We made all possible efforts to support our artists, but we did not want to hurt someone’s dignity by doing it publicly. Umer Sharif is a living legend and an asset of this country, and there is no substitute for him. We are all concerned for his health and praying for his health.”

He added: “We are in the process of issuing health cards to artists who need financial support for their treatment; this health card will have a compensation amount of Rs300,000 through which the artists will be able to get medical cover from any hospital.”

Mohammad Ahmed Shah expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for supporting the artist community.

Jawwad Umer expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for bearing expenses of the air ambulance and for playing an important role in the process.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2021