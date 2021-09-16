Dawn Logo

Sindh govt sanctions Rs40m for Umer Sharif’s treatment

APPPublished September 16, 2021 - Updated September 16, 2021 08:36am
This file photo shows legendary artist Umer Sharif. — File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for medical treatment of legendary artist Umer Sharif and the ailing legend would soon be taken to the United States through an air ambulance for his treatment.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Arts Council president Mohammad Ahmed Shah, administrator of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Umer’s son Jawwad Umer in a press conference here.

They said all documentation for visa process had been completed while the Sindh chief minister himself spoke to the US consulate general and an air ambulance had been arranged.

Soon Mr Sharif would fly to the US for his treatment, they added.

Sardar Shah said: “We made all possible efforts to support our artists, but we did not want to hurt someone’s dignity by doing it publicly. Umer Sharif is a living legend and an asset of this country, and there is no substitute for him. We are all concerned for his health and praying for his health.”

He added: “We are in the process of issuing health cards to artists who need financial support for their treatment; this health card will have a compensation amount of Rs300,000 through which the artists will be able to get medical cover from any hospital.”

Mohammad Ahmed Shah expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for supporting the artist community.

Jawwad Umer expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for bearing expenses of the air ambulance and for playing an important role in the process.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2021

Comments (6)
JusticeLoCorruptionHi
Sep 16, 2021 08:42am
Get well soon Omer Bhai. Prayers are with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Craxtrax
Sep 16, 2021 08:58am
Why spending tax payers money on individual case?? Where does it stop?
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj Zaidi
Sep 16, 2021 08:58am
Thank you Sindh Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed Sethi Sethi
Sep 16, 2021 09:01am
awesome
Reply Recommend 0
Attiq, Dubai
Sep 16, 2021 09:01am
Why so much money for obe person?
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Sep 16, 2021 09:27am
What kind of treatment he needs ?
Reply Recommend 0

