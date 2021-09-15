Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 16, 2021

NSA Yusuf urges US to engage with Afghanistan, says it should listen to Pakistan

Reuters | APPublished September 15, 2021 - Updated September 16, 2021 12:37am
NSA Moeed Yusuf gestures as he speaks to members of the media in Islamabad on September 15 about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. — AFP
NSA Moeed Yusuf gestures as he speaks to members of the media in Islamabad on September 15 about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. — AFP

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday urged the world to engage with the Taliban-led Afghanistan and said the United States should listen to Pakistan's message as it reassesses its relationship with the country.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Yusuf said Pakistan had continuously advocated for a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan and maintained that a military solution was not possible.

He added that Washington, which signalled this week it was reviewing its relationship with Pakistan, should take note and listen to Islamabad's advice on now ramping up engagement with the new Taliban government.

“If there has to be a reassessment, the reassessment has to conclude that what Pakistan was saying made sense. So now what Pakistan is saying we should give a fair hearing to,” he said.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US would be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks to formulate what role Washington would want it to play in the future of Afghanistan.

Yusuf warned against isolating Afghanistan as Western powers — while pledging immediate humanitarian aid — are largely holding off on any further financial assistance or formal recognition of the Taliban government, while the US has frozen roughly $10 billion of Afghanistan central bank assets.

Many countries have said they are waiting to see whether the Taliban uphold human rights and stem militancy.

“It may be popular to talk about 'wait and see', but wait and see essentially means a collapse,” the NSA said.

“Humanitarian assistance is ... a stop-gap arrangement to ensure there is no immediate humanitarian crisis, that does not equate to governance, institutional and economic support which is needed by any country to survive in the conditions that you find [in] Afghanistan.”

Yusuf reiterated that Pakistan could not host any more Afghan refugees for several reasons, including financial constraints.

"Pakistan is in no condition right now to accept any more refugees," he said, noting that Pakistan was already hosting more than three million Afghan refugees who had fled the war and violence in their country over the past decades.

Yusuf said Pakistan would try to do whatever is possible to help Afghans, but that international efforts should step up to prevent a humanitarian crisis. He asked the world community not to repeat the past mistake of abandoning Afghanistan.

He also warned that the militant Islamic State group and other militants — including the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) whose members have sought refuge across the border — could exploit such a situation.

"You don't need to think too much to know what will happen. There will be a security vacuum. You already know ISIS is present there, Pakistani Taliban are present there, Al Qaeda is there," he said, adding that these groups were sworn enemies both of Pakistan and the West.

"If Afghanistan destabilises, the spillover effect comes to Pakistan," he emphasised.

Pak US Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid forever
Updated 15 Sep 2021

Covid forever

One glimmer of hope lies in the possibility of a pandemic morphing eventually into an endemic.
Simple transparency
15 Sep 2021

Simple transparency

Open decision-making is symbolic of a judiciary with nothing to hide.
The tide of fortunes
Updated 14 Sep 2021

The tide of fortunes

First-time rulers in the land of the pure feel their decision-making should know no check.

Editorial

15 Sep 2021

Election trends

THE cantonment board elections are over and their results offer an opportunity for introspection to all major...
15 Sep 2021

Grace marks

THE decision to promote all students awaiting the results of their board exams by awarding grace marks is likely to...
Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...