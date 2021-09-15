Dawn Logo

7 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished September 15, 2021 - Updated September 15, 2021 06:42pm
Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in a vehicle in this file photo. — AFP
Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and five terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was launched on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"During intense exchange of fire, 5 terrorists were killed and 7 soldiers embraced shahadat," said the ISPR.

The security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation "to eliminate any other terrorists" found in the area, the statement added.

There has been an uptick in attacks on security forces in recent months. Earlier this month, at least four Frontier Corps officials were martyred and 18 others injured in a suicide attack near a check post on Quetta's Mastung Road.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan.

The ISPR had said that security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the district's Dosalli area when the IED exploded.

In August, three Levies personnel were martyred and as many injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in Balochistan's Ziarat district.

Comments (8)
Sep 15, 2021 06:45pm
Poor governance and poor security.
Sep 15, 2021 06:57pm
So, who is behind these attack now!!
Sep 15, 2021 06:58pm
We are losing too many brave men. The whole situation and the methods should be reviewed.
Sep 15, 2021 06:59pm
TTP is back
Sep 15, 2021 07:02pm
TTP is back in full swing.
Sep 15, 2021 07:05pm
And we are going to pardon them ?
Sep 15, 2021 07:49pm
@Dr. Ashamed., India
Sep 15, 2021 07:49pm
This is the act of the Indian terrorists.
