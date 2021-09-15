Dawn Logo

FM Qureshi, UAE counterpart discuss bilateral ties, upcoming Dubai Expo 2020

Naveed SiddiquiPublished September 15, 2021 - Updated September 15, 2021 02:10pm
This combo photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L) and UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R). — AP/Reuters
This combo photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L) and UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R). — AP/Reuters

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a phone call from his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the call, Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on making "excellent arrangements" for Expo 2020 — scheduled to be held in Dubai from Oct 1 to March 31 — and hoped that the event would be "a resounding success".

The event was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trade fair will gather nearly 200 countries vying for the attention of a projected 25 million visitors over six months from October.

During the phone call, the two ministers discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields. "They also resolved to continue their close collaboration in various multi-lateral fora," the statement said.

"The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan," the FO said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The premier had highlighted the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, saying an inclusive political settlement was "the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well as protection of the rights of the people of Afghanistan", according to the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Imran had stressed that the international community must remain engaged in order to support the Afghan people and address their dire humanitarian needs.

In his remarks, the prime minister had reaffirmed "the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with UAE and close cooperation between the two countries".

Nation
Sep 15, 2021 02:09pm
India has invested the most in Expo 2020.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Sep 15, 2021 02:37pm
Another free holiday trip to UAE . Enjoy on tax payers money.
Reply Recommend 0

