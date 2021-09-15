Dawn Logo

Dollar touches new all-time high at Rs169.6, breaks previous day's record

Talqeen ZubairiPublished September 15, 2021 - Updated September 15, 2021 12:43pm
Due to the recent sustained rise in the dollar's value, importers have started booking it in advance which has increased its demand in the interbank market, according to Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan. — Dawn/File
Due to the recent sustained rise in the dollar's value, importers have started booking it in advance which has increased its demand in the interbank market, according to Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan. — Dawn/File

The US Dollar on Wednesday continued its surge against the rupee as it created a new high for the second straight day, rising to Rs169.6 in the interbank market at the onset of trading session.

According to an update posted at 9:58am on Mettis Global, a web-based financial data and analytics portal, the rupee depreciated by 46 paisa against the greenback and was being quoted at 169.40/169.60 while trades were reported at 169.50.

"Due to the recent sustained rise in the dollar's value, importers have started booking the currency in advance, which has increased its demand in the interbank market," Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan told Dawn.com.

Bostan warned that the dollar could become even more expensive if the State Bank of Pakistan does not intervene.

On Tuesday, the dollar had hit its previous high of Rs168.94, shattering the investors’ confidence in the local currency and exchange rate stability.

The rupee, which has been termed the worst-performing currency in Asia, seems to have opened the field for the bullish US dollar to move forward unchecked and erode the remaining value of the local currency.

The rupee has been losing purchasing power fast in the domestic market as well, causing inflation that has badly hit the general public.

On August 26, 2020, the dollar hit Rs168.43. Then it started declining and reached Rs151.83 on May 14, 2021. However, the greenback started rising and has appreciated by 6.6 per cent and 9.9pc since June and May 14, 2021, respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan had indicated earlier that the dollar could appreciate during the current financial year due to an expected higher current account deficit.

Another factor that has accelerated the pace of buying of dollars from the open market is the deadline for surrendering Rs40,000 bonds. The government has fixed September 30 as the last date to liquidate the bonds. The investors who are liquidating the bonds are buying US dollars from the open market which has increased the demand for the greenback.

Comments (15)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2021 12:37pm
What goes up has to come down and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
Robin Mitha
Sep 15, 2021 12:42pm
It was stated in a newspaper article in another publication that the State Bank has already injected 1.2 billion usd during the last 3 months to stabilise the rupee from its reserves but failed to arrest the trend. Structutal reform is the only was to bring the economy out of this vicious cycle.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Sep 15, 2021 12:43pm
Actually the rupee has lost its value due to incompete governance. Has Mr finance minister had a look at the foreign exchange rate lately. If yes, he should be asked resign.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Sep 15, 2021 12:45pm
Up, Up and Away!.
Reply Recommend 0
Gravity
Sep 15, 2021 12:45pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Classical Laws of Physics do not apply to Dollar
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Sep 15, 2021 12:45pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "What goes up has to come down and vice versa." Nope.
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Sep 15, 2021 12:47pm
Close the Afghan channel.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 15, 2021 12:53pm
Where is Niyazi? What is happening in Naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Billu
Sep 15, 2021 12:55pm
Seems ishaq daar was way better. PTI bubble is bursting
Reply Recommend 0
Billu
Sep 15, 2021 12:56pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, so u think it will come down to 100 again as was during PLMN. Stop being blind and deaf
Reply Recommend 0
Shahjahan
Sep 15, 2021 12:56pm
Pakistan is a casino economy. Nothing new in this and things to come for those who understand these dynamics well. For masses, everything is strange and out of ordinary. Sheep mentality!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Sep 15, 2021 01:01pm
Congrats to FASTTRACK and all other Tabdeeli supporters for successfully destroying Pakistans economy by Mr Handsome
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Sep 15, 2021 01:23pm
Speculators?
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Sep 15, 2021 01:27pm
Who cares when 80% are below poverty line and don't even know what a dollar is?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 15, 2021 01:30pm
Economy is progressing at the behest of common man sufferings
Reply Recommend 0

