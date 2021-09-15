Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 15, 2021

Czech mountaineers rescued from Rakaposhi face legal action over unsanctioned summit

Imtiaz Ali TajPublished September 15, 2021 - Updated September 15, 2021 03:00pm
Pakistani mountaineer Wajidullah Nagri and Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek of the Czech Republic pose for a photograph after being rescued and taken to Gilgit via an army helicopter. — Photo by author
Pakistani mountaineer Wajidullah Nagri and Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek of the Czech Republic pose for a photograph after being rescued and taken to Gilgit via an army helicopter. — Photo by author

A trio of mountaineers stranded in Camp III of 7,788-metre-high Rakaposhi after summitting the peak last week were on Wednesday rescued and moved to Gilgit, according to Nagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulqarnain Haider.

The DC said the three climbers — a local mountaineer named Wajidullah Nagri and Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek of the Czech Republic — were rescued with the help of an army helicopter from a spot located at a height of 6,000 metres. He added that the mountaineers were sent to Gilgit via an army helicopter at around 9am on Wednesday.

Haider said the mountaineers were welcomed by government officials and politicians upon their arrival in Gilgit.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to look into the possibility of taking legal action against the Czech mountaineers and their tour operator, according to a letter written from the region's tourism department to the GB assistant inspector general of police (Operation) and the assistant tourism director for Nagar.

Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karrar Haidri had told Dawn that the two Czech mountaineers had summited the peak without obtaining the required permits.

The letter dated Sept 9, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the two foreigners had applied for a permit to summit Rakaposhi on July 16 but the permission was not granted due to "security concerns".

It added that it came to be known through social media that the mountaineers summitted the peak without obtaining the permit from the concerned department.

"It is therefore requested to submit a detailed report within 24 hours so that action could be taken against the tour operator and individuals [who] violated mountaineering rules," the letter reads, stressing that the matter should be dealt with "urgently".

GB Tourism Minister Raja Nasir, while talking to Dawn.com, said the Czech pair had neither obtained any non-objection certificate (NoC) or tracking permit nor paid insurance-related costs as well as the Rs3 million to Rs4m fee for helicopter rescue.

"We are taking action against them [...] until they pay helicopter expenses, we will keep them in Gilgit," he said.

Nasir added that action will also be taken against their local facilitators.

"The accident [has left] a very bad mark on us. Our people should make sure that whoever comes has proper travel permits, otherwise they should not travel," the tourism minister said.

He said a complaint had also been made to the Czech Republic government over the violation of mountaineering rules by its nationals.

The trio of climbers had begun the ascent of Rakaposhi, one of the world’s most challenging peaks, on September 1 from the South Ridge and had reached the top on September 9. They had begun their descent the same day, the DC had earlier told Dawn, and had subsequently become stuck.

A rescue operation was then launched to retrieve them but had to be suspended midway on September 12 due to rough weather. It was later resumed, while the climbers were said to be in touch with their families through satellite communication.

Rakaposhi is the world’s 27th and Pakistan’s 12th highest peak, and Nagri, 41, is the second Pakistani to climb it. Colonel Sher Khan was the first Pakistani to scale it in 1979.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2021 12:09pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Sep 15, 2021 12:30pm
All is well at the end of the day & Good work done by our Rescue operator
Reply Recommend 0
akbar
Sep 15, 2021 12:59pm
Why were the czechs allowed to climb without a permit?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 15, 2021 01:10pm
were rescued with the help of an army helicopter from a spot located at a height of 6,000 metres Thank you Pak army aviation, for saving these climbers lives under impossible circumstances. Undoubtedly the best aviators in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 15, 2021 02:20pm
Why they are put there life's in danger for the sake of some fame? Very Bad Game.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad(DXB)
Sep 15, 2021 02:34pm
@akbar, If you don't have a permit, you are doing it illegally, so there is no question of why they were being allowed. Ideally, they should be fined for this.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 15, 2021 03:01pm
So if they had not been in trouble, so they would not have been caught of climbing without permission?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid forever
Updated 15 Sep 2021

Covid forever

One glimmer of hope lies in the possibility of a pandemic morphing eventually into an endemic.
Simple transparency
15 Sep 2021

Simple transparency

Open decision-making is symbolic of a judiciary with nothing to hide.
The tide of fortunes
Updated 14 Sep 2021

The tide of fortunes

First-time rulers in the land of the pure feel their decision-making should know no check.

Editorial

15 Sep 2021

Election trends

THE cantonment board elections are over and their results offer an opportunity for introspection to all major...
15 Sep 2021

Grace marks

THE decision to promote all students awaiting the results of their board exams by awarding grace marks is likely to...
Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...