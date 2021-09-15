Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 15, 2021

Afghan female footballers evade Taliban, reach Pakistan

Umaid WasimPublished September 15, 2021 - Updated September 15, 2021 08:48am
In this photo, members of the Afghanistan national girls junior football team and their families are seen in Kabul, Afghanistan on 29 August. — AP/File
In this photo, members of the Afghanistan national girls junior football team and their families are seen in Kabul, Afghanistan on 29 August. — AP/File

KARACHI: Female footballers from Afghanistan along with their families crossed the Torkham border to reach Pakistan on Tuesday night after the government issued emergency humanitarian visas to evacuate them from their country following the Taliban takeover.

The footballers belonging to the national junior girls team were facing threats from the Taliban due to their involvement in sports. They had been originally due to travel to Qatar, where Afghan refugees have been housed at a facility for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but were left stranded after a bomb blast at the Kabul airport on Aug 26.

While most of the Afghanistan national women’s team had flown out in the last week of August after an arrangement with the Australian government, the youth team were unable to get flights because they lacked passports and other documentation. They had since been in hiding to evade the Taliban.

The move to bring the 32 footballers — a total of 115 people, including their families — to Pakistan was initiated by British-based NGO Football for Peace in cooperation with the government and the Pakistan Football Federation of Ashfaq Hussain Shah, which isn’t recognised by FIFA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had visited the Afghan refugees during his trip to Doha last week, but the global football body has been criticised for its inaction in aiding the female footballers who were still in Afghanistan.

Britain’s Independent newspaper had reported last week that Prime Minister Imran Khan was more likely to allow the players’ entry into Pakistan if FIFA requested the government.

“We launched these efforts a few weeks ago and we’re extremely thankful to the government and PFF president Ashfaq Hussain Shah and vice president Aamir Dogar for facilitating us,” Pakistan ambassador of Football for Peace Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, a former member of Ashfaq’s PFF, told Dawn on Tuesday night.

The footballers will proceed from Peshawar to Lahore where they will be housed at the PFF headquarters, the takeover of which by the court-elected PFF of Ashfaq from the FIFA-appointed PFF Normalisation Committee had forced FIFA to suspend Pakistan.

“We are supporters of humanity,” Ashfaq told Dawn on Tuesday night. “When we learnt about this, we immediately acted and tried our best to help them reach Pakistan as quickly as possible.”

With FIFA not involved in the process, a PFF NC member told Dawn on Tuesday that it “had no knowledge of the matter”.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2021

Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wadda Saeen
Sep 15, 2021 08:49am
This is exactly what the Talibs want. Sad!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid forever
Updated 15 Sep 2021

Covid forever

One glimmer of hope lies in the possibility of a pandemic morphing eventually into an endemic.
Simple transparency
15 Sep 2021

Simple transparency

Open decision-making is symbolic of a judiciary with nothing to hide.
The tide of fortunes
Updated 14 Sep 2021

The tide of fortunes

First-time rulers in the land of the pure feel their decision-making should know no check.

Editorial

15 Sep 2021

Election trends

THE cantonment board elections are over and their results offer an opportunity for introspection to all major...
15 Sep 2021

Grace marks

THE decision to promote all students awaiting the results of their board exams by awarding grace marks is likely to...
Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...