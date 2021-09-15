Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 15, 2021

KP govt backs recognition of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Bureau ReportPublished September 15, 2021 - Updated September 15, 2021 10:07am
This file photo shows a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. — Photo courtesy Abdul Majeed Goraya/File
This file photo shows a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. — Photo courtesy Abdul Majeed Goraya/File

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday voiced full support for recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan along with lawmakers from the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA).

The house began a debate on the Afghan issue following an adjournment motion submitted by PPP member Ahmad Kundi seeking discussion on the situation across the border.

Winding up discussion on the motion, housing minister Dr Amjad Ali Khan urged the federal government to recognise and support the Taliban government claiming that the Afghan people have welcomed the Taliban rule instead of opposing it.

“We (Pakistan) should recognise the Taliban government and give them full support,” he said, adding that the Afghan Taliban had replicated the model of the Conquest of Makkah (Fateh Makkah) by pardoning all opponents.

The minister said the Afghan Taliban not only pardoned opponents but also asked all government employees to resume duty.

Opposition MPAs also voice support; minister urges international community to restore assistance to avoid exodus of refugees

He said the last Afghan government led by President Dr Ashraf Ghani was not elected and instead, he (Ghani) was imposed on the Afghan nation and fled the country under the veil of night.

Dr Amjad urged the international community to restore humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan to protect its people from starvation and said the suspension of assistance might trigger an exodus of Afghans.

He came down heavily on nationalists for ‘advocating Lar-o-Bar Yaw Afghan (Pakhtuns of low- and highlands are one Afghan)’.

“Yes, we are Pakhtuns, but we are Pakistanis, while Afghans have their own country,” he said, adding that those, who did not believe in the ideology of Pakistan, should shift to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Malik Badshah Salih of the PPP demanded the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan and urged the new rulers of Kabul to completely enforce Shariah in the country.

“The whole world will follow you (Afghan Taliban) if Shariah is implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

The lawmaker said the Indian spy agency, Raw, had been dismantled in Afghanistan after the formation of the Taliban government.

MMA MPA Inayatullah Khan also endorsed the PPP member’s suggestion regarding the recognition of the new government in Kabul and asked the western countries to defreeze assets of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan would suffer in case of polarisation of Afghanistan.

“The end of war will create endless opportunities for Pakistan,” he said.

He demanded of the federal government to reopen all 27 designated corridors with Afghanistan to facilitate movement of divided families on both sides of the border. He said that Afghanistan was in independent country and no country had the right to dictate Afghans and suggest system of governance for them.

Independent MPA Mir Kalam and ANP MPA Nisar Khan Mohmand said an elected government in Kabul was removed.

They said sarcastically that some people loved Sharia laws in Afghanistan, but favour democracy in Pakistan. Nisar Mohmand said that the government should help Pakistani students stranded in Afghanistan.

Mover of the adjournment motion Ahmad Kundi criticized few federal ministers for giving irresponsible statements on the current situation in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan particularly KP would suffer due to their statements.

He said Pakistan should give up policy of strategic depth and adopt geo-economic depth policy.

“The Afghan nation has the right to choose the system of governance for itself. No country has the right to recommend any system for it.

“No country has the right to recommend inclusive government in Afghanistan. We never suggested the system of governance for Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, then why Afghanistan,” he said.

Earlier, lawmakers of the merged tribal districts ended protest in the assembly after rapprochement by the government.

Before the start of the sitting, Mohammad Idrees from the panel of chairmen proceeded to the opposition leader’s chamber and held a meeting with the protesting MPAs. Tensions prevailed in the house despite reconciliation.

Lawmakers of the tribal districts had started protest over the recruitment of nurses in the tribal region

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has already ordered an inquiry into the appointment of nurses to tribal district over complaints that most appointees belong to the settled districts.

MPA Bilawal Afridi, who led the protest on Monday, demanded of the chair to constitute a special committee of the house to check the release and utilisation of development funds for the tribal districts.

He expressed reservations about the formation of a three members committee headed by the law secretary to investigate the recruitment of nurses and complained that the federal and provincial governments were ignoring the tribal districts.

The assembly passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Bill, 2021.

The chair later adjourned the sitting until Friday morning.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jo
Sep 15, 2021 10:21am
Odd. How come provincial government is making decisions that is the responsibility of national government!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid forever
Updated 15 Sep 2021

Covid forever

One glimmer of hope lies in the possibility of a pandemic morphing eventually into an endemic.
Simple transparency
15 Sep 2021

Simple transparency

Open decision-making is symbolic of a judiciary with nothing to hide.
The tide of fortunes
Updated 14 Sep 2021

The tide of fortunes

First-time rulers in the land of the pure feel their decision-making should know no check.

Editorial

15 Sep 2021

Election trends

THE cantonment board elections are over and their results offer an opportunity for introspection to all major...
15 Sep 2021

Grace marks

THE decision to promote all students awaiting the results of their board exams by awarding grace marks is likely to...
Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...