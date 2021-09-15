Bail pleas of Zakir Jaffer’s chef, gardener rejected

ISLAMABAD: Additional district and sessions judge Atta Rabbani on Tuesday rejected post-arrest bail applications of gardener and chef of Zakir Jaffer facing charges of abetting in Noor Mukadam’s murder.

Kohsar Police had arrested them along with other co-accused.

According to the charge-sheet recently submitted to the court, the gardener could have saved Noor Mukadam’s life, had he let her go from the house, or at least informed the police about her detention.

The court also rejected the application filed by the owner of Therapyworks Tahir Zahoor seeking registration of criminal case against Zahir Jaffer and his parents.

On July 20, a Therapyworks employee Amjad Mehmood got severely injured as Zakir attacked him with a knife.

However, as per the police challan, Zakir’s father Zahir Jaffer planned to dispose of the dead body of Noor and rescue his son with the help of Therapyworks employees. The police also accused Mehmood of concealing facts.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2021