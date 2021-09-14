Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Sixteen opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to the assembly secretary, demanding that a session be called for a debate on the motion within seven days.

In the no-confidence motion, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the opposition members listed four reasons for their move.

It stated that there was "extreme disappointment" and unrest in the province, while unemployment and performance of institutions had been badly affected because of Alyani's "bad governance".

It said Alyani had violated Article 37 (promotion of social justice and eradication of social evils) and 38 (promotion of social and economic well-being of the people) of the Constitution and passed budgets due to which poverty, deprivation and unrest had increased in areas of Balochistan.

The public was also feeling unprotected because of increasing incidents of robbery, kidnapping, murder and terrorism, it added.

Chief Minister Alyani had also adopted an "extremely non-serious attitude" towards problems related to ensuring fundamental and constitutional rights, the no-confidence motion stated, adding that gas, electricity and water shortages had occurred as a result.

The no-confidence motion was signed by 16 MPAs, including opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan, Sanaullah Baloch, Nasrullah Zehri, Asghar Ali Tareen, Zabid Ali Raiki, Younas Aziz Zehri, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Akbar Mengal, Raheem Mengal, Sham Lal, Ahmad Nawa, Shakeela Dehwar, Titus Johnson and Naseer Shahwani.

Talking to the media after submitting the no-confidence motion, the MPAs said that Alyani had "no right to govern" based on his performance during the last three years.

They emphasised that they had the strength to make the no-confidence motion succeed.

FIR against CM

Last month, a sessions court in Quetta had ordered police to register a first information report (FIR) against the Balochistan chief minister and a police officer in connection with an incident that occurred in the Balochistan Assembly on June 18.

Members of the opposition had filed an application in the Bijli road police station for registration of an FIR against the chief minister and SSP operations.

A clash had occurred between police and opposition members who had locked up all the gates of the assembly building to prevent government members from attending the budget session.

The opposition members had claimed that police used an armoured vehicle for breaking one of the gates in which a member of the assembly belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Abdul Wahid Siddique and two other MPAs were injured.

An FIR was also filed in the same police station on behalf of the treasury benches against opposition members. The police refused to arrest opposition legislators, including a female member of the assembly, when they staged a sit-in at the police station and asked police to arrest them.