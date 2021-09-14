Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 14, 2021

Russia's Putin, PM Imran discuss Afghanistan, bilateral ties in 2nd call in a month

Sanaullah KhanPublished September 14, 2021 - Updated September 14, 2021 08:14pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak prior to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on June 14, 2019. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak prior to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on June 14, 2019. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in a phone call on Tuesday — the second between the two leaders in less than a month.

Recalling their earlier telephone conversation of August 25, the two leaders also discussed collaboration within the domain of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Imran, who like last month was called by Putin, underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. He emphasised the "urgent need" to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis, according to the press release.

The premier also highlighted the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan, saying "the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture."

He added that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in the war-ravaged country were of "crucial importance".

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran noted the growing cooperation across a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to "further upgrade the overall relationship". He said strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The premier also reaffirmed the government’s resolve for early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project, the PMO said.

He reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan, while Putin renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran to undertake a visit to Russia.

"Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on an upward trajectory, propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions," the statement added.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

In their last call, Prime Minister Imran had stressed the importance of adopting coordinated approaches to address the evolving situation in Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan gave "high importance" to the role of the Troika Plus format.

In July, amid reports that Putin was going to visit Pakistan in July, the Foreign Office spokesperson had clarified that while "invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides", no visit of the Russian president was scheduled.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Islamabad in April this year, and Pakistan's foreign and defence ministers visited Russia last year.

Lavrov's two-day trip to Pakistan was the first visit by a Russian foreign minister in nine years, part of a warming in once-frosty relations.

During his trip to Islamabad, the Russian foreign minister had remarked in a statement: "We stand ready to strengthen the anti-terrorist potential of Pakistan, including by supplying Pakistan with special military equipment."

Lavrov had said an agreement was also reached on conducting additional joint military exercises such as the Arabian Monsoon maritime drill.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Changez Khan
Sep 14, 2021 07:19pm
Pakistan should stay close to China and Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 14, 2021 07:21pm
I hear cries coming from Indian media.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 14, 2021 07:35pm
Thank you PMIK for turning the desperate enemy's isolation bid on itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Craxtrax
Sep 14, 2021 07:35pm
At least the phone rings with some calls
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Sep 14, 2021 07:36pm
Putin has called PM IK twice within a month and Biden has missed the opportunity.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 14, 2021 07:37pm
China-Pakistan-Russia: the future world powerhouse.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Neo Taliban
14 Sep 2021

Neo Taliban

The real test is to transition from fighting to governance mode.
The Taliban dilemma
Updated 13 Sep 2021

The Taliban dilemma

The international reaction to the new government has been circumspect including from Pakistan.

Editorial

Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...
Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...