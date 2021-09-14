Dawn Logo

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh after five years for T20, Test series in November

Abdul GhaffarPublished September 14, 2021 - Updated September 14, 2021 05:14pm
Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh in November-December.— AFP/File
The Pakistan men’s cricket team will travel to Bangladesh after a gap of five years to play three T20 Internationals and two ICC World Test Championship matches against the hosts in November, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The national side’s tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will follow the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The T20I series will commence at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on November 19. The second and third T20Is will be played on Nov 20 and 22.

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30. This match will see the two sides face off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won a two-match series by completing a victory in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start from December 4.

Pakistan are ranked second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with one win in two matches, while Bangladesh are yet to kick off their campaign.

Pakistan have an immaculate record in Tests against Bangladesh, with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive record in T20Is against Bangladesh, having won 10 out of 12 matches.

The date of the national team’s departure will be announced in due course, the PCB said.

In April, Pakistan U-19 team’s tour to Bangladesh, comprising one four-day and five ODI matches, had been called off due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which had extended a nationwide lockdown in the country.

Fixtures

Nov 19 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22 – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30 – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dec 4-8 – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

