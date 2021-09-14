Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 14, 2021

Blinken says US will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future

Reuters | AFPPublished September 14, 2021 - Updated September 14, 2021 11:25am
The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Monday. — Reuters
The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Monday. — Reuters

The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Monday, to formulate what role Washington would want it play in the future of Afghanistan.

Testifying before Congress on the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, Blinken heard from lawmakers across party lines who pushed for a harder line on Pakistan.

Blinken told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee that Pakistan has a “multiplicity of interests, [with] some that are in conflict with ours”.

“It is one that is involved hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan, it's one that's involved harbouring members of the Taliban [...] It is one that's also involved in different points [of] cooperation with us on counterterrorism,” Blinken said.

Asked by lawmakers if it is time for Washington to reassess its relationship with Pakistan, Blinken said the administration would soon be doing that.

“This is one of the things we're going to be looking at in the days, and weeks ahead — the role that Pakistan has played over the last 20 years but also the role we would want to see it play in the coming years and what it will take for it to do that,” he said.

Blinken also called on Pakistan to deny legitimacy to the Afghan Taliban unless they meet international demands.

“What we have to look at is an insistence that every country, to include Pakistan, make good on the expectations that the international community has of what is required of a Taliban-led government if it's to receive any legitimacy of any kind or any support,” Blinken said.

He said the priorities included ensuring the Taliban let out people who want to leave Afghanistan and respect the rights of women, girls and minorities, as well as adhere to promises that the country not again become “a haven for outward-directed terror”.

“So Pakistan needs to line up with a broad majority of the international community in working toward those ends and in upholding those expectations,” Blinken said.

Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro, one of several lawmakers to criticise Pakistan, called on the United States to consider removing its status as a major non-Nato ally, which gives Islamabad privileged access to US weaponry.

The United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan culminated with a hastily organised airlift that left thousands of US-allied Afghans behind and was punctuated by a suicide bombing outside Kabul's airport that killed 13 US troops and more than 80 Afghans.

The United States and Western countries are in a difficult balancing act in the aftermath of the Taliban's victory — reluctant to recognise the group while accepting the reality that they will have to engage with them to prevent a looming humanitarian crisis.

Pak US Ties , Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (60)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aftab
Sep 14, 2021 11:27am
China is our friend and no one can hurt us
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Sep 14, 2021 11:32am
US must stop playing Cop over the World .
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Sep 14, 2021 11:37am
Too little too late Mr. Blinken!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 14, 2021 11:37am
About time we moved away from the clutches of slavery set upon us by the west. Realignment of foreign policy is the need of the day.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 14, 2021 11:37am
These senators need to be kicked in their backsides. We are not your slaves and have our own interests to look after. Secondly you have to make reparations to the Afghans to make their country modern again after you bombed it and destroyed it. You have to pay to rebuild it.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 14, 2021 11:39am
What goes around comes around
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 14, 2021 11:40am
And your options are....?? Be careful with the words. You may have to eat them in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Sep 14, 2021 11:42am
Please do it quickly and leave us and the region alone. Have your peaceful life at the other corner of the world according to your standards and let us live ours according to our norms. You have already done enough in last 20 years that many 20 years of the region would be consumed to reach to the pre 2001 times.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Sep 14, 2021 11:44am
Which means Pakistan has no future with USA tiies.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 14, 2021 11:48am
Like no one cares now what US says.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Sep 14, 2021 11:50am
I hope if PM Imran Khan goes to New York later this month for annual UN meeting,he doesn't meet Biden!
Reply Recommend 0
Daulaf
Sep 14, 2021 11:52am
Americans kept saying America is winning in Afghanistan fooling Americans looting their public of their hard earned taxes and lost the war with 2 trillion and thousand of soldiers.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Sep 14, 2021 11:57am
Dishonesty of the west in their dealings is a major cause of problems in the world.....
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Sep 14, 2021 11:57am
taliban dont want you in afghanistan. end of story. no rile for you here war criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 14, 2021 11:57am
Intimidation and threats however veiled should be recognized for what they are and what they portend...
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 14, 2021 11:58am
America again trying to bully Pakistan. All regional countries are against America and if we work to isolate America she will be completely shut from Afghanistan and the region
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Sep 14, 2021 11:58am
Mr. Blinken please have some shame after killing thousands of humans and destroying 11 Muslim states, you still think to dictate, go look at your country, correct it and stop poking your nose in world affairs after a humiliating defeat at the hands of few thousand tribal warriors.
Reply Recommend 0
Aazadi
Sep 14, 2021 11:59am
@Aftab, China already unleashed Wuhan virus, what more destruction do you want? Wake up blind f llow
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Iqbal
Sep 14, 2021 12:00pm
Which means no IMF funding as the US is the biggest contributor to IMF. The Chinese will extract every pound of flesh for their assistance, they are sneaky.
Reply Recommend 0
Ambreen
Sep 14, 2021 12:00pm
The writing is on the wall. You will see more of it. The vice president of the United States is from India.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Sep 14, 2021 12:02pm
US has not learnt lessons. Stop dictating other countries. Pakistan should safeguard its own interests in the region and must not be pushed around by American politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Sep 14, 2021 12:02pm
For America friends of today enemy of tomorrow. Beware of this unfaithful friend!
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Sep 14, 2021 12:03pm
@M. M. Amin (Old Ravian ) , Agree 100%
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Iqbal
Sep 14, 2021 12:03pm
Need to start begging to China again !
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 14, 2021 12:07pm
US should mend their ways towards Pakistan as the country has already faced a deceit in 1971. Ignoring Pakistan will lead to another disaster for US in Asia. US has to ask meekly now not order.
Reply Recommend 0
Maata
Sep 14, 2021 12:09pm
He looks and talks like a viceroy.
Reply Recommend 0
Habib
Sep 14, 2021 12:10pm
US lost in Afghanistan mainly due to unfair treatment of Pakistan. Indian presence in Afghanistan and their terror campaigns had been Pakistani's top concern. Now Pakistan has nothing to lose, but US will lose more and more if they start blame games and proceed with negative mentality
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Sep 14, 2021 12:10pm
@Nation, Pakistan learned to live without "future" with US during the eighties and nineties, Pakistan knew once their utility is over things will change, hence it completed its N program before signing Soviet pullout agreement! right on cue PAPA Bush refused to certify Pakistans N Program after that utility was over! if it was not for 9/11 the ties will still be bad. but look, when you treat your friends badly you end up with enemies!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Sep 14, 2021 12:11pm
"The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan ... Blinken said on Monday, to formulate what role Washington would want it play in the future of Afghanistan." Forget it, Pakistan ABSOLUTELY DOES NOT play your game anymore; NO MORE, usa needs to DO MORE! So stop dictating as it shows your hegemonic aims.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Sep 14, 2021 12:12pm
Please stop blaming game to divert the world opinion about your failure...Learn to accept your shortcomings and miscalculation...
Reply Recommend 0
C.Clements
Sep 14, 2021 12:14pm
@Aftab, China, unfortunately, does not have the influence and trust of the international community. There is a motive behind whatever they do like the US. The difference between the two is the humanitarian aspect. The US is compassionate and always willing to help in a calamity even if a country is an enemy.
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Sep 14, 2021 12:15pm
Mr. Blinken! If you want a better standing in the world, reassess your ties with the world.Stop playing cop and be the healer of world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 14, 2021 12:19pm
So looking for scapegoats.
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Sep 14, 2021 12:19pm
First step of Do More!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Sep 14, 2021 12:19pm
Again! Cunning US threatening pakistan. Habitual to exploit pakistan after using. But not anymore as pakistan has strong and powerful support in this region now. Evacuation help was a mistake
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Sep 14, 2021 12:21pm
Pakistan will assess US ties on Mexico's future !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 14, 2021 12:22pm
USA has "interest conflict" with nearly all countries on this planet!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Sep 14, 2021 12:23pm
Mr. Blinken, please read some recent history. Every ploy and evil scheme USA has planned against Pakistan has backfired!! But you will not learn and keep repeating the same mistakes. 2 new superpowers, China and Russia are now aligned with Pakistan. If this does not configure in your analysis, then pray hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 14, 2021 12:24pm
Stay away.
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Sep 14, 2021 12:24pm
About time they realise its not 90s. We have move forward and there is a paradigm shift. Without Pakistan USA and WEST would not have been able to pull there troops
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Sep 14, 2021 12:26pm
Blame it on Rio
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Sep 14, 2021 12:27pm
U.S. relations has always been transactional with Pakistan......it has never been a genuine relationship built on trust and friendship. Their strategic partner today in the region is India, who played a major role in Afghanistan over the last two decades .....why has the U.S not used the same yardstick with them ?
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Sep 14, 2021 12:29pm
US now needs to find a scapegoat for their failures in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Sep 14, 2021 12:30pm
@Nation, Pakistans relations with US will be just fine! Pakistans value to the US is more today than it was ever before!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq minhas
Sep 14, 2021 12:33pm
Bull
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 14, 2021 12:33pm
US have to think about their respect which is lost by Joe Biden. Forget Taliban and Afghanistan this was old Subject for US.
Reply Recommend 0
kashi
Sep 14, 2021 12:33pm
are we ur slaves
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq minhas
Sep 14, 2021 12:34pm
Rubbish . Go away . You lost all around
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 14, 2021 12:34pm
So many times Pakistan is ditched by US but the unpatriotic and mindless ruling Janta always go for US. Time to have only ambassadorial level relationship. Close all the consulates which are facilitating point for American CIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Sep 14, 2021 12:35pm
A defeated and disgraced nation has no right to be so demanding, in any case, USA, the most unreliable ally is history. China and Turkey are our natural allies.
Reply Recommend 0
kaleidoscope
Sep 14, 2021 12:36pm
Blinken should first answer about the final airstrike which killed innocent people including children. Will anyone be held accountable?
Reply Recommend 0
SSA
Sep 14, 2021 12:36pm
Who cares what Blinken or Biden say......for those who have a sense of history America is a rapidly declining power; more and more they are not a factor, let them say what they want; We as Pakistan must protect our national interests, wether it suites America or not.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 14, 2021 12:37pm
Another push for whether you are with us or with China.
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan
Sep 14, 2021 12:37pm
Pakistan must do what it thinks is the right thing to do from humanitarian angle and no country should expect sovereign Pakistan do its bidding
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Sep 14, 2021 12:38pm
Its time to make decision between dollars and honor, but i am sure dollars will defeat honor.
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Sep 14, 2021 12:39pm
usa should now think if its wants to side with a looser like India or Pakistan? pakistan now has all options on the table... if usa does not side with pakistan then pakistan will put all its weight towards china and russia and usa will be left with nothing ... usa should learn and analyze what happened in afghanistan ... it was most humiliating defeat for any so called super power...
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq minhas
Sep 14, 2021 12:40pm
We need friends like China not Masters ! Can the US be an all Weather Friend? The Past says NO!
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Sep 14, 2021 12:47pm
US still hasn’t learnt his lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Sep 14, 2021 12:47pm
@SSA, Easy as US is still biggest economic driver of world
Reply Recommend 0
Huttar G
Sep 14, 2021 12:50pm
Now Pakistan will have to pay back with interest.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Neo Taliban
14 Sep 2021

Neo Taliban

The real test is to transition from fighting to governance mode.
The Taliban dilemma
Updated 13 Sep 2021

The Taliban dilemma

The international reaction to the new government has been circumspect including from Pakistan.

Editorial

Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...
Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...