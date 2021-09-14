Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 14, 2021

Donors pledge $1.1bn for ‘collapsing’ Afghanistan

ReutersPublished September 14, 2021 - Updated September 14, 2021 08:09am
This photo shows a general view of the opening of an aid conference on Afghanistan in Geneva. — AFP
This photo shows a general view of the opening of an aid conference on Afghanistan in Geneva. — AFP

GENEVA: Donors have pledged more than $1.1 billion to help Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Taliban took power, and foreign aid has dried up, raising the spectre of a mass exodus.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaking halfway through a UN conference seeking $606 million to meet Afghanistan’s most pressing needs, said it was too early to say how much had been promised in response to the appeal.

After decades of war and suffering, Afghans are facing “perhaps their most perilous hour”, he said.

“The people of Afghanistan are facing the collapse of an entire country all at once.” He said food could run out by the end of this month, and the World Food Programme said 14 million people were on the brink of starvation.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan according to their strict interpretation of Islamic law from 1996-2001 and were toppled in an invasion led by the United States, which accused them of sheltering militants behind the Sept 11 attacks.

They swept back to power last month in a lightning advance as the last US-led Nato troops pulled out and the forces of the Western-backed government melted away.

With billions of dollars of aid flows abruptly ending due to Western antipathy and distrust towards the Taliban, donors had a “moral obligation” to keep helping Afghans after a 20-year engagement, several speakers in Geneva said.

Neighbours China and Pakistan had already offered help.

But UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, also in Geneva, underlined the Western misgivings. She accused the Taliban of breaking recent promises by once more ordering women to stay at home rather than go to work, keeping teenage girls out of school, and persecuting former opponents.

Beijing last week promised $31 million worth of food and health supplies, and on Friday said it would send a first batch of 3 million coronavirus vaccines.

Pakistan sent food and medicine, and it called for Afghan assets frozen abroad to be released. Iran said it had dispatched an air cargo of aid.

“Past mistakes must not be repeated. The Afghan people must not be abandoned,” said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, whose country has close relations with the Taliban and would most likely bear the brunt of an exodus of refugees.

Both China and Russia said the main burden of helping Afghanistan out of crisis should lie with Western countries.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mustafa
Sep 14, 2021 08:24am
It's heartbreaking to see western countries walking away from Afghan crisis, and even freezing Afghan funds to further deepening of human crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Sep 14, 2021 08:24am
Why should the main burden be on Western countries. They have done enough. Time for China, Russia and OIC to help brotherly country instead of congregating for meaningless meetings.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Sep 14, 2021 08:49am
Neighbours China and Pakistan had already offered help. What economic aid has Pakistan provided?
Reply Recommend 0
Leena
Sep 14, 2021 08:49am
Sad news for Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 14, 2021 08:53am
“… poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Taliban took power, … “ HOW CONVENIENT! Of course it can be ‘sudden’ only if the past 20 years no infrastructure was established!!
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 14, 2021 08:53am
Those super power which attacked this country, destroyed its infrastructure, economy and killed million of people for no reason should pay compensation. However man yet has to be human, they will just ask Afghans to do more but do nothing to soothe wounds of Afghans.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 14, 2021 08:55am
How much is Pakistan’s offer of help, if any?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 14, 2021 08:55am
This is truly great news for the Taliban ( the new Govt. of Afghanistan ) . They must quickly and wisely move to the governance aspect and show to the world that they want to be part of the International community also.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Sep 14, 2021 08:55am
Nuclear power pakistan donated how many $$ ??
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Sep 14, 2021 08:59am
It was the duty of the US to invest in Afghanistan and provide poors Afghan government protection, rather playing 9-11. We people makes someone a terrorist or a better human.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 14, 2021 09:04am
The need is for billions of dollars and China contributes $31 million. Pakistan sends some medicine and food worth far less than $1 million. How does that compare to $500 million that US had provided to Afghanistan in last three or four months?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 14, 2021 09:07am
Pakistan’s contribution was asking other countries to release funds held by other countries. Very generous.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Sep 14, 2021 09:08am
Will Pakistan get something from it?? They can take as Loan as well..
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 14, 2021 09:09am
China is the second largest economy in the world, Why is it asking others to give more funding?
Reply Recommend 0
Ola-or_Uber
Sep 14, 2021 09:39am
How much Pakistan gets from that $1 billion
Reply Recommend 0
Professor Ahmed
Sep 14, 2021 09:39am
@Aziz , we need foreign assistance too. Our debt is 125% of our gdp. Afghanistan has no debt.
Reply Recommend 0
NSS
Sep 14, 2021 09:40am
Before international aid can pour into Afghanistan, it must present an inclusive government. Further more the human rights of women and of minorities should be respected and gun wavering Taliban warriors should disappear from streets.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Neo Taliban
14 Sep 2021

Neo Taliban

The real test is to transition from fighting to governance mode.
The Taliban dilemma
Updated 13 Sep 2021

The Taliban dilemma

The international reaction to the new government has been circumspect including from Pakistan.

Editorial

Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...
Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...