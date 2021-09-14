Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 14, 2021

Taliban’s rights observance linked to economic squeeze end: FM Qureshi

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished September 14, 2021 - Updated September 14, 2021 07:38am
In this file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference. — APP/File
In this file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday observance of human rights by the Taliban in Afghanistan was linked to the loosening of economic squeeze on them.

In a video statement made at the UN conference on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Mr Qureshi said: “Ensuring sustainable development and promoting respect for human rights require political stability and peace in Afghanistan. And peace cannot consolidate unless Afghanistan is provided the necessary economic and fiscal space.”

Afghanistan is facing an economic collapse, as well as a humanitarian crisis, after foreign donors suddenly ended assistance after the Taliban takeover.

Afghanistan’s economy has for long heavily depended on foreign aid and it is estimated that about 80% of the war ravaged country’s annual budget was funded by US and international donors even before the collapse of the West-backed Ghani government.

Soon after the change in Kabul, US froze Afghan assets worth $9bn in its banks

Soon after the change in Kabul, US froze Afghan assets worth approximately $9 billion in its banks out of concerns about human rights under Taliban rule and fears that terrorist groups based in Afghanistan could again threaten global peace and security.

International lending agencies — World Bank and International Monetary Fund — soon followed the suit and blocked Taliban from accessing the funds under their control.

The world has with passage of time become more skeptical about the Taliban because of their failure to meet commitments made with the international community particularly with regard to formation of an inclusive government, upholding women rights, and not persecuting opponents.

Pakistan has, however, been strongly pleading with the world to engage with Taliban regime, unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets, and provide economic assistance.

“Solidarity must be shown with the Afghan people at this pivotal juncture, both in terms of financial and political support. It is time to renew developmental partnerships, support nation-building, and meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan population,” Mr Qureshi once again said at the donors’ conference that sought to raise $606 million in assistance for Afghanistan.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, the foreign minister said: “The challenges are daunting. The situation is becoming dire for around 18 million people of Afghanistan — directly in need of humanitarian assistance. A sluggish response from the international community can cause grave humanitarian consequences.”

He said the world would have to ensure access of people of Afghanistan to basic necessities such as food, health and education for the Afghan people.

The economic crisis is affecting provision of basic needs to millions of Afghans. Moreover, non-governmental organisations funded by foreign money played a major role in running Afghanistan’s health and education systems before Taliban took over. They too are requiring a safe and secure environment for providing their services.

The foreign minister also urged the world not to forget the countries like Pakistan that are still hosting millions of Afghan refugees.

International support for the host countries has dwindled over the years. Pakistan has been hosting over three million refugees for the past four decades.

“We reaffirm our commitment today to support the provision of humanitarian relief to the Afghan people under the UN umbrella, as well as the continuity of our in-kind assistance to Afghanistan. We will also continue to facilitate the UN in its humanitarian relief efforts by providing logistical and other support through Pakistan,” he further said.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Really
Sep 14, 2021 07:35am
Pakistan seems to be negotiating on behalf of the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Neo Taliban
14 Sep 2021

Neo Taliban

The real test is to transition from fighting to governance mode.
The Taliban dilemma
Updated 13 Sep 2021

The Taliban dilemma

The international reaction to the new government has been circumspect including from Pakistan.

Editorial

Damning evidence
14 Sep 2021

Damning evidence

As the largest country in the region, India is injecting instability that can lead to unpredictable consequences.
14 Sep 2021

Iran-IAEA deal

ONE of the major factors poisoning relations between Iran and the Western bloc is deep mistrust over Tehran’s...
14 Sep 2021

Affordable power

PEOPLE need reliable and affordable electricity. While the government has for the most part contained long blackouts...
Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...