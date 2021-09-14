Education body decides not to fail any student this year

ISLAMABAD: All students will be declared pass in the board exams’ results and 33pc marks will be awarded to them if they fail in any subject.

This was decided in the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held on Monday which was presided over by federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

All education ministers of the country were of the opinion that since students had faced difficulties in preparing for their matric and intermediate exams during the Covid-19 pandemic, they should be given concession.

Talking to Dawn, Shafqat Mahmood confirmed the decision and said 33pc marks would be awarded in each subject, which a student was unable to clear.

To a query, he said all decisions related to exams and results had been taken unanimously in the meeting.

“Education ministers of the country, including Sindh, participated in the meeting (physically and online) and took decisions,” the federal minister said, adding that there would be no reduced syllabus anymore and exams would be held as per schedule.

“I would request students to fully focus on their studies as there would be no reduced syllabus this academic session,” he said.

According to sources, the IPMEC decided that the academic session would now commence throughout the country from August every year while board exams would be conducted in May-June instead of March-April.

It is relevant to note that the current academic year had also started from August and the board exams held in May-June.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2021