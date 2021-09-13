Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2021

Stanford professors urge US to end Trump-era programme looking for Chinese spies in academia

ReutersPublished September 13, 2021 - Updated September 13, 2021 06:12pm
Stanford University's campus is seen from atop Hoover Tower in Stanford, California, US on May 9, 2014. — Reuters/File
Stanford University's campus is seen from atop Hoover Tower in Stanford, California, US on May 9, 2014. — Reuters/File

A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at US universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration programme they said caused racial profiling and was terrorising some scientists.

The "China Initiative" launched in late 2018 aimed to prevent US technology theft by China but has since "deviated significantly from its claimed mission", according to the September 8 letter, which was signed by 177 Stanford faculty members and made public by them on Monday.

"[It] is harming the United States' research and technology competitiveness and it is fuelling biases that, in turn, raise concerns about racial profiling," the letter said.

Asked about criticism of the China Initiative, Justice Department spokesperson Wyn Hornbuckle said the government was "dedicated to countering unlawful [Chinese] government efforts to undermine America's national security and harm our economy," while acknowledging the threat of hate crimes against Asian Americans. "We take seriously concerns about discrimination," he said.

The Justice Department has published details of at least 27 cases related to the initiative, with results including some guilty pleas, some cases dropped and some ongoing.

Professors at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University were among those charged, as were five Chinese scientists who were visiting scholars last year — although those charges were dropped in July.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Tennessee acquitted a professor accused of hiding Chinese ties in his Nasa research grant application, saying prosecutors failed to provide evidence he intended to defraud the government.

"I think what the FBI's done in most cases is to scare people — investigating people and interrogating them. And it's harmful to the country," said Peter Michelson, Stanford's senior associate dean for the natural sciences, an organiser of the letter.

Another organiser, Stanford physicist Steven Kivelson said he got involved because he saw his colleagues of Chinese origin suffered from the hostile environment they were subjected to due to the initiative.

Former US Energy Secretary and Nobel prize winner Steven Chu, a professor at Stanford, said that rather than help protect US advantages in technology and understanding, the programme risked undermining America's lead in science.

"We were the brain gain for half a century," he told Reuters in an interview. "You really want to throw this away?"

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Connecting math and economics
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Connecting math and economics

Mathematical formalism imposes the sort of discipline and incisive clarity that remains enviable otherwise.
The right choices
13 Sep 2021

The right choices

Some unlikely elements are admiring the Taliban’s victory.
Other electoral reforms
12 Sep 2021

Other electoral reforms

The remaining proposals to amend Elections Act 2017 were obscured by the frenzied debate on EVMs.

Editorial

Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...
Inexcusable remarks
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Inexcusable remarks

EVEN judging by the uncivil levels to which political discourse has sunk in recent years, the ugly outburst by...
12 Sep 2021

Banned groups

THE participation of individuals linked to the proscribed TLP in the cantonment board elections has again brought up...
12 Sep 2021

Covid vaccination

THOUGH still far from the target of fully inoculating 70m people, the government’s efforts to administer both ...