President Alvi addresses joint session of parliament

Dawn.comPublished September 13, 2021 - Updated September 13, 2021 04:56pm
Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi addresses a joint sitting of parliament on Monday. — PTV screengrab
Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi is currently addressing a joint sitting of parliament marking the fourth parliamentary year of the National Assembly.

Alvi began his speech by congratulating the members of parliament on the start of the new legislative year, and expressed the wish that democratic values and "tradition of tolerance" flourished in Pakistan.

Talking about the economic changes last year, the president noted that world economies shrank due to the negative consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, but due to the government's prudent policies, "Pakistan's economic performance was better compared to other countries."

Amid loud protest by the opposition benches, the president paused to say: "Despite you making noise, you will have to accept the reality."

He noted that in the financial year 2021-21, Pakistan's exports increased to $25.3 billion, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange "broke all past records and became Asia's best-performing market and world's fourth-best".

He said overseas developers had shown confidence in government policies and business confidence had increased by 60 per cent.

Opposition parties had threatened to boycott the session and stage protests in and outside the parliament house.

The opposition has accused the PTI government and the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser of violating the Constitution by not allowing a debate on the presidential address through­out the third parliamentary year that ended on Aug 13.

Besides the boycott of the joint session, the opposition has also planned to take part in a demonstration being staged by journalists outside the parliament building against what they termed “curbs on media by the government”.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an alliance of some opposition parties — had already announced that it would boycott the joint sitting of parliament and join media workers’ protest outside the parliament house on Sept 13.

More to follow

