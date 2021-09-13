Special BoG meeting under way to elect new PCB chief

A special meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors is currently under way at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore to elect the cricketing body's 36th chairman.

PCB Election Commission retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed is conducting the election and presiding over the special meeting.

The newly elected PCB chairman is expected to address a news conference later today (Monday).

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is the likely candidate to replace Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure last month.

Ramiz and Asad Ali Khan are the two nominees of PCB’s patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When he was in the opposition, PM Imran was against the policy of the PCB chairman being a prime minister's nominee. However, he nominated Mani as the chairman, and followed the same policy this time round by picking Asad and Ramiz.

Interestingly, Asad was also nominated last time along with Mani.

Currently, out of total 10 members of the Board of Governors, seven are available for the election — Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi, Ramiz Raja and PCB chief executive Wasim Khan — while the remaining three from the Provincial Cricket Associations are yet to be elected, a major flaw during Ehsan’s tenure.