Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2021

Special BoG meeting under way to elect new PCB chief

Dawn.comPublished September 13, 2021 - Updated September 13, 2021 11:31am
This file photo shows cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File
This file photo shows cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File

A special meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors is currently under way at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore to elect the cricketing body's 36th chairman.

PCB Election Commission retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed is conducting the election and presiding over the special meeting.

The newly elected PCB chairman is expected to address a news conference later today (Monday).

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is the likely candidate to replace Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure last month.

Ramiz and Asad Ali Khan are the two nominees of PCB’s patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When he was in the opposition, PM Imran was against the policy of the PCB chairman being a prime minister's nominee. However, he nominated Mani as the chairman, and followed the same policy this time round by picking Asad and Ramiz.

Interestingly, Asad was also nominated last time along with Mani.

Currently, out of total 10 members of the Board of Governors, seven are available for the election — Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi, Ramiz Raja and PCB chief executive Wasim Khan — while the remaining three from the Provincial Cricket Associations are yet to be elected, a major flaw during Ehsan’s tenure.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2021 11:34am
What kind of false, feign, sham, shame, frail, futile, feeble, feint and fake PCB elections are these wherein, only the selected people form the electorate in the guise of fair, transparent and free elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Sep 13, 2021 11:41am
Business as usual, by the corrupt elite continues against the will of the masses!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2021 11:54am
How could a loud and clear selection process be falsely termed and wrongly declared as elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Ground Reality
Sep 13, 2021 12:01pm
Without a doubt the best man for the job
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 13, 2021 12:02pm
A selected can only "elect" a selected.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Connecting math and economics
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Connecting math and economics

Mathematical formalism imposes the sort of discipline and incisive clarity that remains enviable otherwise.
The right choices
13 Sep 2021

The right choices

Some unlikely elements are admiring the Taliban’s victory.
Other electoral reforms
12 Sep 2021

Other electoral reforms

The remaining proposals to amend Elections Act 2017 were obscured by the frenzied debate on EVMs.

Editorial

Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...
Inexcusable remarks
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Inexcusable remarks

EVEN judging by the uncivil levels to which political discourse has sunk in recent years, the ugly outburst by...
12 Sep 2021

Banned groups

THE participation of individuals linked to the proscribed TLP in the cantonment board elections has again brought up...
12 Sep 2021

Covid vaccination

THOUGH still far from the target of fully inoculating 70m people, the government’s efforts to administer both ...