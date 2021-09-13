Ramiz Raja elected new PCB chairman 'unanimously and unopposed'

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Monday became the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being elected "unanimously and unopposed", according to a press release issued by the board.

A special meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors was held at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore to elect the cricketing body's 36th chairman.

Retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted the election and presided over the special meeting.

“I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field," Raja was quoted as telling the other board members in a PCB press release.

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations.

As an organisation, we all need to get behind the national team and provide them the desired assistance and support so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step on to the field of play.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution.”

The newly elected PCB chairman is expected to address a news conference later today (Monday).

Raja replaces Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure last month.

Ramiz and Asad Ali Khan were the two nominees of PCB’s patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When he was in the opposition, PM Imran was against the policy of the PCB chairman being a prime minister's nominee. However, he nominated Mani as the chairman, and followed the same policy this time round by picking Asad and Ramiz.

Interestingly, Asad was also nominated last time along with Mani.