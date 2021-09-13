Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2021

Ramiz Raja elected new PCB chairman 'unanimously and unopposed'

Dawn.comPublished September 13, 2021 - Updated September 13, 2021 12:52pm
Ramiz Raja chairs a meeting at the PCB headquarters after taking charge as the board chairman on Monday. — Picture courtesy: PCB
Ramiz Raja chairs a meeting at the PCB headquarters after taking charge as the board chairman on Monday. — Picture courtesy: PCB

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Monday became the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being elected "unanimously and unopposed", according to a press release issued by the board.

A special meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors was held at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore to elect the cricketing body's 36th chairman.

Retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted the election and presided over the special meeting.

“I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field," Raja was quoted as telling the other board members in a PCB press release.

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations.

As an organisation, we all need to get behind the national team and provide them the desired assistance and support so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step on to the field of play.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution.”

Comment: Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman is yet another example of Pakistan snubbing way of the world

The newly elected PCB chairman is expected to address a news conference later today (Monday).

Raja replaces Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure last month.

Ramiz and Asad Ali Khan were the two nominees of PCB’s patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When he was in the opposition, PM Imran was against the policy of the PCB chairman being a prime minister's nominee. However, he nominated Mani as the chairman, and followed the same policy this time round by picking Asad and Ramiz.

Interestingly, Asad was also nominated last time along with Mani.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2021 11:34am
What kind of false, feign, sham, shame, frail, futile, feeble, feint and fake PCB elections are these wherein, only the selected people form the electorate in the guise of fair, transparent and free elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Sep 13, 2021 11:41am
Business as usual, by the corrupt elite continues against the will of the masses!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2021 11:54am
How could a loud and clear selection process be falsely termed and wrongly declared as elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Ground Reality
Sep 13, 2021 12:01pm
Without a doubt the best man for the job
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 13, 2021 12:02pm
A selected can only "elect" a selected.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Sep 13, 2021 12:36pm
He is not trustworthy....
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 13, 2021 12:39pm
Who will save Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Sep 13, 2021 12:49pm
Rameez bhai: It’s 169/1. Let’s make it 250/1. United we stand behind you.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Sep 13, 2021 12:59pm
Congratulation to New PCB Chairman. Hope he will be able to transform Pakistan Cricket into fighting unit as against the current mindset which is very defensive instilled by Misbah and Waqar. Ramiz carries lot of cricketing knowledge and can bring lot of improvements in the team. We welcome you to the new role and wish you good luck for future endeavors.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Sep 13, 2021 01:00pm
And merit won again???
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Connecting math and economics
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Connecting math and economics

Mathematical formalism imposes the sort of discipline and incisive clarity that remains enviable otherwise.
The right choices
13 Sep 2021

The right choices

Some unlikely elements are admiring the Taliban’s victory.
Other electoral reforms
12 Sep 2021

Other electoral reforms

The remaining proposals to amend Elections Act 2017 were obscured by the frenzied debate on EVMs.

Editorial

Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...
Inexcusable remarks
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Inexcusable remarks

EVEN judging by the uncivil levels to which political discourse has sunk in recent years, the ugly outburst by...
12 Sep 2021

Banned groups

THE participation of individuals linked to the proscribed TLP in the cantonment board elections has again brought up...
12 Sep 2021

Covid vaccination

THOUGH still far from the target of fully inoculating 70m people, the government’s efforts to administer both ...