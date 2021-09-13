Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2021

Pakistan cricket's compass needs a reset, says Ramiz Raja after becoming new PCB chairman

Dawn.comPublished September 13, 2021 - Updated September 13, 2021 04:22pm
Ramiz Raja chairs a meeting at the PCB headquarters after taking charge as the board chairman on Monday. — Picture courtesy: PCB
Ramiz Raja chairs a meeting at the PCB headquarters after taking charge as the board chairman on Monday. — Picture courtesy: PCB

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Monday became the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being elected "unanimously and unopposed", according to a press release issued by the board.

A special meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors was held at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore to elect the cricketing body's 36th chairman.

Retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted the election and presided over the special meeting.

“I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field," Raja was quoted as telling the other board members in a PCB press release.

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations.

As an organisation, we all need to get behind the national team and provide them the desired assistance and support so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step on to the field of play.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution.”

Comment: Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman is yet another example of Pakistan snubbing way of the world

'Direction needs to be reset'

In his inaugural press conference as the PCB chairman in Lahore, Raja heaped praise on former head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for "working hard with honesty". The duo had left their jobs abruptly and unceremoniously last week.

The new chairman emphasised and reiterated at multiple points in the press conference that "a complete overhaul" of the system was required on multiple tiers.

"I always thought that if I got the chance [to serve] at this position then I would reset the vision a bit. I think cricket's compass and direction need to be reset. There are some long term and some short term goals," he said.

He lamented the state of domestic cricket at club and school levels, vowing to promote both during his tenure.

Regarding the state of the Pakistan cricket team, he said he had held talks with its members and acknowledged that it had "an unpredictable element" that made it more attractive. However, he stressed, that unless there was "a describable model, there will be confusion and there won't be job clarity so you will keep wandering in the dark".

"My wishes are that Pakistan suddenly turns on a switch and becomes the world's most attractive team but until skills are improved [and] techniques are corrected, then wishes will remain wishes," he warned.

"So we have to talk about aggressively surpassing our challenges by improving our technique and following our DNA. This is the entire story of the Pakistan team and for all lower-level cricket," he said.

The new chairman also had three major announcements:

  • An increase of Rs100,000 in monthly salaries of the 192 contracted first class players

  • Signing Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as coaches for the Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup

  • Planning an U19 T20 World League next year

Raja said an increase in salaries of female cricket players would also be looked at as well.

Raja said he would prefer to avoid the limelight and that ideally "the chairman is projected less and the team and captain are projected more."

"I want the team to do so well that its performances get highlighted," he said.

Raja replaces Ehsan Mani, who completed his three-year tenure last month.

Ramiz and Asad Ali Khan were the two nominees of PCB’s patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When he was in the opposition, PM Imran was against the policy of the PCB chairman being a prime minister's nominee. However, he nominated Mani as the chairman, and followed the same policy this time round by picking Asad and Ramiz.

Interestingly, Asad was also nominated last time along with Mani.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2021 11:34am
What kind of false, feign, sham, shame, frail, futile, feeble, feint and fake PCB elections are these wherein, only the selected people form the electorate in the guise of fair, transparent and free elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Sep 13, 2021 11:41am
Business as usual, by the corrupt elite continues against the will of the masses!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 13, 2021 11:54am
How could a loud and clear selection process be falsely termed and wrongly declared as elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Ground Reality
Sep 13, 2021 12:01pm
Without a doubt the best man for the job
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 13, 2021 12:02pm
A selected can only "elect" a selected.
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Sep 13, 2021 12:33pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, every one is "selected".
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Sep 13, 2021 12:36pm
He is not trustworthy....
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 13, 2021 12:39pm
Who will save Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Sep 13, 2021 12:46pm
He would make more money commenting on IPL on YouTube.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Sep 13, 2021 12:49pm
Rameez bhai: It’s 169/1. Let’s make it 250/1. United we stand behind you.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Sep 13, 2021 12:59pm
Congratulation to New PCB Chairman. Hope he will be able to transform Pakistan Cricket into fighting unit as against the current mindset which is very defensive instilled by Misbah and Waqar. Ramiz carries lot of cricketing knowledge and can bring lot of improvements in the team. We welcome you to the new role and wish you good luck for future endeavors.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Sep 13, 2021 01:00pm
And merit won again???
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2021 01:03pm
At least we have a former cricketer, well respected, well known, well spoken and not tainted person as PCB Chairman, that is a good start.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2021 01:05pm
Ramiz is a good choice, at least he played cricket at the highest level, well respected, well known around the world and modern thinking.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2021 01:07pm
@Abrar, what a comment, Najam Sethi was appointed on merit?, what did he know about cricket, oh i remember he was a friend of Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Sep 13, 2021 01:11pm
when was the most feared cricketing side? Dont say it was IK era, he always promoted defensive cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Sep 13, 2021 01:15pm
It is a selection.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 13, 2021 01:16pm
Performance is the only real measure..don't know about Raja but Misbahs departure def a positive
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 13, 2021 01:16pm
Welcome Rameej Bhai. We have been following you since you were playing. Born to fight and Lead!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali
Sep 13, 2021 01:24pm
congratulations. Ramiz has cordial relations with India and maybe in few years we can have India pakistan matches too
Reply Recommend 0
Haris Khattak
Sep 13, 2021 01:27pm
Mr-Handsome once said, how Pakistan cricket is going to excel if PM appoints PCB chairman. another u-turn
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Sep 13, 2021 01:29pm
Congratulations. Looking forward for some better administrative, financial and on top cricketing atmosphere. Best wishes and prayers
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Sep 13, 2021 01:30pm
@Abrar, IK fooled people before elections harping over and over again about merit; and after elections its all selection of mediocres!
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Sep 13, 2021 01:31pm
Bad omen for the Urdu speaking Mohajirs living in Karachi and Sindh, because this man has always been against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 13, 2021 01:32pm
Congratulations Ramiz Raja. I hope you lift up the team standard in your tenure. I am getting positive vibes with your selection.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Sep 13, 2021 01:47pm
PCB = Punjab Cricket Board = Ramiz Raja = Cricket Pakistan = RIP...plus so called meritocracy....
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2021 01:49pm
@Abrar, Should we appoint Najam Sethi again, on merit of course.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Sep 13, 2021 01:49pm
@Abrar, which merit...do we have such thing in Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Sep 13, 2021 01:58pm
Congratulations on the selection!
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Sep 13, 2021 02:10pm
This is how Imran Khan was 'elected' in 'elections'.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 13, 2021 02:11pm
@M. Saeed, A selected can only "elect" a selected. Says an experienced indian.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 13, 2021 02:13pm
Eliminate corruption within PCB and change teams mindset to winners and we will be on top.
Reply Recommend 0
Yahoo
Sep 13, 2021 02:13pm
Ramiz Raja is a nice person. All the best for his new endeavor.
Reply Recommend 0
hamid
Sep 13, 2021 02:14pm
A sheer nepotism, chauvinism and racism.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 13, 2021 02:36pm
@Jameel Khan, How much were you paid to write that comment?
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Sep 13, 2021 02:46pm
When it comes to merit then he is the best fit for the job.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Sep 13, 2021 02:47pm
@Abrar, Can you explain that what merit he is lacking?. His international exposure is the highest and he is the best fit to run PCB.
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Sep 13, 2021 02:48pm
We hope that Punjab cricket will shine under his leadership, they certainly deserve good cricket. We wish our brotherly province all the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 13, 2021 02:56pm
Congratulations Raja. You are the legend from your time. Hope Pakistan Cricket will going to be better position in Future.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Sep 13, 2021 02:56pm
Congratulations Raja. You are the legend from your time. Hope Pakistan Cricket will going to be better position in Future.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Sep 13, 2021 03:08pm
Here comes yet another regime of regional bias - this time even greater than the previous regime!!!
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Sep 13, 2021 03:29pm
Punjabi cricket board elects a punjabi Rameez Raja, and immediate result starts not to elect Urdu speaking mohajirs from Karachi and Hyderabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Sep 13, 2021 03:48pm
No changes. Same old same
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 13, 2021 03:48pm
Congratulations to Ramiz. Time will prove that he was the right choice by the PM. Hopefully, he will bring the right coaches to turn around the fortune of our team.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 13, 2021 03:49pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, We all know that YOU deserved this post.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021 03:53pm
Punjab Cricket Board appointed a staunch Punjabi as its Chairman. As if it was a surprise. Urban Sindh are you ready for some more grinding?
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Sep 13, 2021 04:06pm
It's time we divert our attention and energy towards the economic welfare of our common citizens than cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Shriman
Sep 13, 2021 04:10pm
All you need is one series with India to get that mindset but team needs to build skills too
Reply Recommend 0
NiceIndian
Sep 13, 2021 04:16pm
good decision. He is worthy candidate.
Reply Recommend 0
karim buksh
Sep 13, 2021 04:19pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Are you talking about the last elections that brought Imran and the PTI to power or Ramiz Raja's selection rather than election. I think we know this selection model of elections!
Reply Recommend 0

