Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2021

US version of Kabul drone strike questioned

Anwar IqbalPublished September 13, 2021 - Updated September 13, 2021 09:27am
General view of a house destroyed after a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 29. — Reuters/File
General view of a house destroyed after a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 29. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Two major US newspapers — The New York Times and The Washington Post — are questioning the US military claims that its Aug 29 drone strike in Kabul destroyed a car operated by an ISIS-K sympathiser.

Soon after the strike, the US Central Command claimed the car contained explosives destined for the Kabul airport. “Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” the statement claimed.

In a press conference on Sept 1, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley called it a “righteous strike” that correctly followed procedures.

In reports published this weekend, the Times and Post claimed that their investigations were unable to find evidence of any explosives in the car, which they said was driven by 43-year-old Zemari Ahmadi, an engineer working for the US aid group Nutrition and Education International (NEI). Family members told the Times that Mr Ahmadi, who had applied for refugee resettlement in the United States, was carrying water to family members when the drone hit his car.

NYT, WP claim their investigations have not found evidence of any explosives in the car

The Times and Post also questioned military assertions of “secondary explosions” in the courtyard. Times reporters could find no evidence of a second explosion at the scene. Experts pointed to the lack of collapsed walls or destroyed vegetation. “It seriously questions the credibility of the intelligence or technology utilised to determine this was a legitimate target,” security consultant Chris Cobb-Smith told the Times.

Explosives experts told the Post that the damage was mostly caused by the Hellfire missile fired by the drone. If there was a secondary explosion, two experts said, it was likely caused by ignited fuel vapors.

Steven Kwon, president of California-based Nutrition and Education International, told the Post that the white sedan belonged to the organisation. After Mr Ahmadi met at the NEI compound to discuss an emergency food aid programme for displaced people, he spent the rest of the day running errands, Mr Kwon said.

He denied that NEI has any association with ISIS-K.

“We’re trying to help people,” he told the Post. “Why would we have explosives to kill people?”

The Times said that after reviewing video evidence and interviewing more than a dozen of the driver’s friends and family members in Kabul, it has doubts about the US version of events.

Times reporting has identified the driver as Zemari Ahmadi, a long time worker for a US aid group,” the report added. “The evidence suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family.”

The US previously admitted that there were three civilian casualties in the strike, but the Times reported that the actual number was 10. Seven of those individuals were children, including young family members of Mr Ahmadi who relatives said had run to the car to greet him when he got home moments before the strike.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oneliner
Sep 13, 2021 09:31am
Americans are proving themselves to be TERRORISTS
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 13, 2021 09:57am
Expected. Americans had spent a bit of time with propagandists in New Delhi.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 13, 2021 10:05am
Shame on USA
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 13, 2021 10:07am
Either it was panic at its peak or some very deep.
Reply Recommend 0
Z
Sep 13, 2021 10:08am
No doubt This is not the first time. Americans lost the goodwill of ordinary Afghanis a while back
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 13, 2021 10:08am
7 children killed in this strike. Enough said.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 13, 2021 10:17am
Pakistan and Afghanistanis let US down. US doesn't care for these kinds of complaints after spending $2+T in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Connecting math and economics
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Connecting math and economics

Mathematical formalism imposes the sort of discipline and incisive clarity that remains enviable otherwise.
The right choices
13 Sep 2021

The right choices

Some unlikely elements are admiring the Taliban’s victory.
Other electoral reforms
12 Sep 2021

Other electoral reforms

The remaining proposals to amend Elections Act 2017 were obscured by the frenzied debate on EVMs.

Editorial

Missing inclusivity
Updated 13 Sep 2021

Missing inclusivity

If a broad-based government is not formed soon, Afghanistan may well collapse into civil war.
13 Sep 2021

Improving nutrition

GIVEN that Pakistan has the third largest population of stunted children in the world, the government’s plan to...
13 Sep 2021

Cricketing credentials

THE arrival of New Zealand’s cricket team to play a series for the first time in the country since 2003 offers the...
Inexcusable remarks
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Inexcusable remarks

EVEN judging by the uncivil levels to which political discourse has sunk in recent years, the ugly outburst by...
12 Sep 2021

Banned groups

THE participation of individuals linked to the proscribed TLP in the cantonment board elections has again brought up...
12 Sep 2021

Covid vaccination

THOUGH still far from the target of fully inoculating 70m people, the government’s efforts to administer both ...