Dr Abdul Qadeer disappointed with PM Imran for not inquiring after his health

Syed Irfan RazaPublished September 13, 2021 - Updated September 13, 2021 08:29am
ISLAMABAD: Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who is currently under treatment in a hospital, on Monday complained that neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor any of his cabinet members inquired after his health.

“I am quite disappointed that neither the prime minister nor any of his cabinet members has inquired after my health,” said Dr Khan when contacted by Dawn.

Dr Khan, who is also considered as Mohsin-i-Pakistan (saviour of Pakistan), said when the entire nation was offering prayers for his early recovery from the ailment not a single government functionary had even made a telephone call to inquiry about his health.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the 85-year-old was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he was shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, he was reportedly placed on a ventilator as his health condition deteriorated due to the infection.

However, his health is now said to be improving and he is likely to be shifted to his home soon.

Elaborating his health condition, Dr Khan said his condition was improving and he was not getting oxygen artificially on a regular basis.

“Sometimes they (doctors) give me oxygen and sometimes not,” the nuclear scientist said.

He said a team of doctors would make his thorough check-up on Monday (today) and decide whether he would have to stay further in the hospital or could go home.

On Friday, a fake news circulated on the social media about the passing away of Dr Khan.

However, Dr Khan in a video message on Saturday said: “Some thankless” people have run the fake news of my death. But I want to tell my fans, lovers and the nation that I am still alive and recovering fast.”

When Dr Khan was hospitalised, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif expressed concerns about his health.

“The news of Fakhr-i-Pakistan (pride of Pakistan) Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan being shifted to a ventilator is very disturbing and sad,” he tweeted.

Mr Sharif requested the nation to pray for Dr Qadeer’s early recovery.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after partition of the subcontinent.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2021

Comments (5)
Hope ain't a strategy
Sep 13, 2021 08:46am
Who is not upset with imran's insensitivity?
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 13, 2021 08:51am
You are our hero don’t care of Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Sep 13, 2021 09:01am
His name really shine on Pakistan's resume.
Reply Recommend 0
bolo_BOLO
Sep 13, 2021 09:06am
Singers, actors, sportsmen, get more attention than academia and researchers.
Reply Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Sep 13, 2021 09:08am
Imran Khan is not the type somebody deliberately not informing him. Poor staff work.
Reply Recommend 0

