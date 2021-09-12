Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | September 12, 2021

Al Qaeda chief appears in new video marking 9/11 anniversary

APPublished September 12, 2021 - Updated September 12, 2021 06:30pm
In this still image from video obtained on September 11, 2012, courtesy of the Site Intelligence Group shows Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri speaking from an undisclosed location, released by Al Qaeda’s media arm, As-Sahab, for the eleventh anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. — AFP/File
In this still image from video obtained on September 11, 2012, courtesy of the Site Intelligence Group shows Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri speaking from an undisclosed location, released by Al Qaeda’s media arm, As-Sahab, for the eleventh anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. — AFP/File

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, months after rumours spread that he was dead.

The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video was released on Saturday. In it, al-Zawahri said that “Jerusalem Will Never be Judaised,” and praised Al Qaeda attacks including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.

SITE said al-Zawahri also noted the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.

Al-Zawahri made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the capital Kabul last month, SITE added. But he did mention a Jan 1 attack that targeted Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

Rumours have spread since late 2020 that al-Zawahri had died from an illness. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced, until Saturday.

“He could still be dead, though if so, it would have been at some point in or after Jan 2021,” tweeted Rita Katz, SITE’s director.

Al-Zawahri’s speech was recorded in a 61-minute, 37-second video produced by the group’s As-Sahab Media Foundation.

In recent years, Al Qaeda has faced competition in jihadi circles from its rival, the militant Islamic State (IS) group. IS rose to prominence by seizing large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a 'caliphate' and extending affiliates to multiple countries across the region.

IS’s physical 'caliphate' was crushed in Iraq and Syria, though its militants are still active and carrying out attacks. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of IS was killed by US special forces in a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Al-Zawahri, an Egyptian, became leader of Al Qaeda following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad by US Navy SEALs.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Beyond the Serena swagger
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Beyond the Serena swagger

They need international cooperation, even if recognition is not on the cards as we speak.
Green finance
12 Sep 2021

Green finance

Tectonic shifts are underway in investment and finance

Editorial

Inexcusable remarks
Updated 12 Sep 2021

Inexcusable remarks

EVEN judging by the uncivil levels to which political discourse has sunk in recent years, the ugly outburst by...
12 Sep 2021

Banned groups

THE participation of individuals linked to the proscribed TLP in the cantonment board elections has again brought up...
12 Sep 2021

Covid vaccination

THOUGH still far from the target of fully inoculating 70m people, the government’s efforts to administer both ...
20 years after 9/11
Updated 11 Sep 2021

20 years after 9/11

The genuine pain and anguish of 9/11 gave way to the vulgar projection of American power across the globe.
11 Sep 2021

Opposition rivalry

THERE may be one purpose but there are several differences. This is how many would define the deeply divided...
11 Sep 2021

Empathy, not prosecution

ON Sept 9, World Suicide Prevention Day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed for a more compassionate...